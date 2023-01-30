



The European Figure Skating Championships ended on Saturday with the free dance and the women’s free skating. Reigning world silver medalist Loena Hendrickx of Belgium had hoped to clinch gold here but was disappointed to settle for second place. Anastasiia Gubanova became the first Georgian skater to win European gold; Kimmy Repond of Switzerland remained third. In ice dancing, Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri won gold, while Britons Lilah Fear and Lewis Gibson, skaters ahead of Lady Gaga, finished second; Juulia Turkkila and Matthias Versluis, at home in Finland, won bronze. In San Jose on Saturday night, Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier reclaimed the U.S. pairs title they first won in 2021. They will go to the World Figure Skating Championships with silver medalists Emily Chan and Spencer Howe and bronze medalists Ellie Kam and Danny OShea. With the retirement of Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue and the withdrawal of Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker, who are recovering from injuries, the American field of ice dancing has been the most open this season in years. Madison Chock and Evan Bates, the defending champions, have established themselves in recent seasons as the dancers who perform best with their character; their snake dance, with Chock in green as the snake, became a signature. (A toy snake was thrown onto the ice after their free dance on Saturday; Chock carried it into the kiss and cry.) Now a couple in real life as well as on the ice, they wanted their free dance to represent their relationship. , but since his initial response (at Skate America in October, where they lost the free dance to Hawayek and Baker), they’ve made changes: Now Chock is fire, Bates air, and the two are intertwined. The result earned them their fourth US title. (Former teammates they survived include Maia and Alex Shibutani, inductees in their first year of U.S. Figure Skating Hall of Fame eligibility.) Caroline Green and Michael Parsons, skating at Rhapsody in Blue (with Green in fuchsia), won America’s first silver medal not only for themselves but also for their coaches, former champions Charlie and Tanith White and Greg Zuerlein, who established the Michigan Ice Dance Academy last March. Green and Parsons were the ice dance gold medalists at the 2022 Four Continents Championship and will surely defend their title in Colorado Springs next month. Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko, with an elegant free skate at Summertime, by Louis Armstrong and Ella Fitzgerald, won bronze but did not make the world team; Hawayek and Baker received a bye. Even before winning the silver medal at last year’s national championships, now 18-year-old Ilia Malinin was doing her hair quadg0d on Instagram. He has since become the first skater to land a quad axel homologated in competition. (This jump consists of four and a half revolutions in the air on a forward edge. A high school student, he said physics was his favorite subject.) Despite the quad axel, this season he hadn’t skated a clean short program until Friday, when he had the second-highest technical score of all time at national championships (behind Olympic champion Nathan Chen). Malinin told interviewers he was there to claim his title, and he did on Sunday, but not with the performance he wanted or viewers expected. Visibly nervous despite his usual bravado, he fell on the quad axle and made other mistakes, but the quads he does earth added to his big score on the court, giving him his first gold medal. Malinin may be quadg0d, but no skater currently competing has won more public goodwill and affection than Jason Brown. At 28, the big old man of American figure skating, he finished fourth at last year’s nationals, but in a decision some have questioned, he was named to the Olympic team against Malinin, who had to settle for the world junior title. Brown finished sixth in Beijing and spent the rest of the year performing in ice shows rather than competing. He never had the technical prowess of his top rivals, but his high scores in the program components kept him competitive. After deciding a few months ago that he wanted to skate in another national championship, Brown executed his most confident and relaxed short program ever, with a technical score that puts him closer to the Malinin that many don’t. had predicted. Despite falling during his triple flip in the free skate, he won the silver medal, his fourth medal at the national championships. Tomoki Hiwatashi slipped from third place after the free skate; first-time medalist Andrew Torgashev won bronze.

