Fashion
How can I dress like a designer?
How can I dress like a designer? It’s not that I want to fool the world into thinking I run a fashion brand, but I’m always struck by the fact that they never seem to try too hard but that they always look stylish: cool yet functional. What do they choose for themselves? Ann, Oak Park, Ill.
You might think, if you spent your life creating lavish and beautiful clothes, that you would want to wear them yourself; that if you were a designer, you would walk through life in a rainbow of sequins, lycra, denim and lace, with a whole catwalk in your closet.
But the truth is that most designers, male or female, don’t see themselves as living billboards for their own work, at least not in their professional lives. (When they go out, they tend to dress to represent.) Or so I found out when I seized the moment of couture shows to record what the creative directors I met were wearing and ask some of them why and how they chose their outfits.
As for the what, it can be summed up in one word: black.
Maria Grazia Chiuri, the artistic director of womenswear at Dior, and Virginie Viard, the artistic director of Chanel, bowed in simple black suits from their brands. Black was also the favorite color of Pierpaolo Piccioli of Valentino, Haider Ackermann of Jean Paul Gaultier and Daniel Roseberry of Schiaparelli.
Not so much it turned out, because designers really, really like monochrome, Mr. Piccioli and Mr. Ackermann are two of fashion’s greatest colorists or because they think it makes them arty and existential or strict and scary (assumptions people often make about folk fashion in black). It’s because, they said, they want to focus their attention on what they do, not what they wear.
Since I was 20, I’ve worn a uniform, Mr. Roseberry said when I asked him. This Canadian tuxedo, he showed what he was wearing: a faded denim shirt and faded jeans or black Carhartt pants and a black t-shirt. This allows me to direct all my energy towards my work.
Mr. Ackermann said he was always in black and white or blue, to better let his collections do the talking. Similarly, Mr. Piccioli, who wears black trousers from his men’s collection with a black t-shirt when it’s hot and a black sweatshirt in the winter, said wearing the same thing pretty much every day allows you to keep a certain distance from your work. . Which, given the 24/7 nature of fashion, is probably a good thing.
It’s essentially the same reasoning Steve Jobs offered when he adopted a uniform of fake Issey Miyake turtlenecks, jeans, and New Balance shoes; what caused Gordon Brown, when he was British Chancellor of the Exchequer, to wear only navy blue suits, white shirts and red ties; why Mark Zuckerberg always wears gray Brunello Cucinelli t-shirts and hoodies; and why Angela Merkel wore primary-colored jackets with black pants pretty much all her time as Chancellor of Germany. Creating a uniform for yourself makes you immediately identifiable and opens up space in your brain every morning to think about things other than clothes.
In other words, dressing like a designer isn’t about shopping at all. This is a life hack.
Answers to your style questions
Each week on Open Thread, Vanessa will answer a fashion-related question from readers, which you can send her anytime via E-mail or Twitter. Questions are edited and condensed.
