The strategy behind Philipp Pleins’ entry into the luxury watch market





Philipp Plein at the launch of his Specter watch collection at the Crillon Paris. Philippe Full Philippe Full presented its new line of luxury watches during Paris Fashion Week Mens. The Specter collection, named after the 24th Bond film, includes Skeleton and Chrono models with automatic movement and flat stainless steel case. The timepieces are created with license partner Timex. The $900 price tag and strategic positioning are Plein classics. I researched the market, he says, noting that while fashion watches sell for around $150 to $350, entry-level Swiss watches, such as Tag Heuer, start at around $1,500. I fill the void. I’m a rule breaker, he said. I interrupt the industry. I did it in fashion and now I do it in watches. Tapping into an under-tapped area of ​​the market is a tool he deployed recently for the launch of his new Plein Sport brand where sneakers start at $200, the highest price of most typical athletic shoes. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Plein entered the watch market last year with its licensing partner Timex, which initially opted for a lower price. However, the (learned) bet paid off. While wholesale revenue was $9.7 million due to pandemic-related production issues in China, the expected figure for 2023 is around $22 million, he says. When you buy a fashion watch, you buy the brand. A timepiece from the new Specter collection by Philipp Plein exhibited at the Crillon Paris. Astra Marina/BFA.com At the end of the day, he says, we’re selling a very cool sophisticated product that looks very expensive for a good price. The face of the advertising campaign for Philipp Plein watches is Eddie Jordan, Irish entrepreneur and former owner of the F1 motorsport team. Later this year, however, it will launch a higher model, this time made in Switzerland. And if he admits that this market will be more difficult to penetrate, he is convinced that the buzz generated by the high-end line will also have a favorable impact on the sales of his models. The Swiss-made collection will be named Crypto King$ after art collective Plein launched with digital imager maker Antoni Tudisco last year. As with the rest of its production, it will be available on its e-commerce site in both traditional Fiat and cryptocurrency. The launch activation took place during Paris Fashion Week Mens at Paris Htel de Crillon overlooking the city’s Place de la Concorde. The immersive experience included a holographic installation by studio Antoni Tudisco alongside a more traditional string quartet. MORE FORBESHow Philipp Plein’s new Plein Sport brand is changing sportswear retailMORE FORBESWhy Philipp Plein launched a Web 3.0 concept store in London and an online metaverse marketplaceMORE FORBESOmega comes alive with 60 years of James Bond-themed watchesMORE FORBESHow Hublot is Bringing the FIFA Soccer World Cup to the Metaverse

