Fashion
Heroic Liner is the runway-ready makeup trend setting the tone for Fall Winter 23
Flared kohl wings and thick inked lash lines have long been making a comeback in the beauty world. Last year’s AW22 show saw Versace, Saint Laurent and Christian Cowan cast aside their perfectly powdered celestial eyes in favor of a theatrical, undone and densely packed kajal of classic feline flicks. It was very “Julia Fox-esque”.
Fast forward 365 days and AW23 menswear week has called for the clean girl’s official death. That’s right, we’re going back to black with the help of a super-villain-approved eyeliner set we invent: “Heroic Liner.”
Drawing on drama, “Heroic Liner” relies on structured, graphic forms of bat wings and intentional windows of negative space; an eye mask, nothing less. From lightweight lenses to fully blacked out battle mode lids, Juun.J, Kenzo and Rains have all tapped into the statement trend via pencil, gel and pen. And here we have a hard time straightening our cat eyes.
The prize for the most architectural eyeliner is Juun.J of one mile. Blocky triangular frames, black lining and a generously loose lid? Say no more. “The theme for the collection is ‘Broken’ so we wanted to give a modern punk rock feel with a slightly futuristic twist,” said key makeup artist Jenny Coombes. SHE UK. “We wanted to give the liner a bit of an edge, so it became less traditional.”
Coombes explains that a clean waterline opens up the eye, allowing it to appear completely unique based on your eye shape. “This style is different on every eye shape, which makes girls look more individual,” she explains, pointing out that larger eyelids have full negative space capacity. “For those with smaller eyelids, it creates an optical illusion when they blink, which is quite fun.”
If you’re looking to test out the over-the-top liner look at home, we recommend sticking with it, as the road to the finished product is quite complex. “The key is to draw the stencil shape first, keeping the line above and below the right eye, then joining the inner and outer corners,” says Coombes.
“When applying, it’s best to look straight ahead (into the mirror when applying to yourself) and start the negative space on the eyelid just above the eyelid crease (or slightly higher if the eyelid is thin).”
Next, the fun part: it’s time to get coloring. “You can close the eye to fill in the liner and perfect the oval-shaped negative space on the eyelid. My star product was Chanel’s Calligraphie de Chanel, a waterproof gel liner that allows plenty of time to set before it dries out, paired with My Tiny Liner 1.11 Pro by My Kit Co brush for precision application.’
If you’re a fan of a faster-drying gel liner, Coombes suggests using a black pencil to outline the shape, followed by liberally filling in with your most trusted pot formula. “MUJI’s fine cotton swabs dipped in micellar water are best for refining lines and negative space, and finally a light dusting of translucent powder on the eyelid to prevent any liner from falling off.”
At Rains, the smoke show continued with its self-titled track “Hero Eyes.” Key makeup artist Min Kim described the inspiration behind the bandit one-liner that aired on her Instagram post, saying, “For AW23, Rains protects the hero. Owners of spaces without green screens – the universe at its deepest. The unknown behind the masks of everyday life. Harness the power of standing in authenticity. To me. For everyone.’
If, like us, eyeshadow is a little daring on a daily basis, let us nudge you towards Kenzo’s more delicate approach to the eye contour trend.
Opting for a thin and precise application, makeup artist Lucy Bridge traced a single looped silhouette around the models’ full eyes. The result? Eyeliner with wide eyes and incredibly sixties. Isn’t this the return of Twiggy we’re dying for?
Whether you’re playing it safe with Kenzo’s doe-eyed inner wedge or heading for your full-on Harley Quinn alter ego, Menswear Fashion Week is giving you a free pass to layer up your liner and send those wings soaring. for AW23.
