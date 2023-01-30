



Michigan wins ITA kickoff to advance to indoor championship

Andrew Fenty tied Evan King as the winningest Wolverine in program history with 195 wins.

Michigan won its third ITA Kick-Off and reached the ITA National Indoors for the third time since 2009.

Wolverines have won the doubles point in all six matches this season. To place: Ann Arbor, Michigan (College Tennis Center)

Event: ITA Kickoff (Day 2 of 2)

Score: #4 Michigan 4, #24 Northwest 0

Recordings: UM (6-0), North West (4-2)

Next UM event: Friday, Feb. 3 — at Baylor, 5 p.m. CST ANN ARBOUR, Mich. – The No. 4-ranked University of Michigan men’s tennis team won the ITA kickoff on Sunday (January 29) with a 4-0 win over No. 24 Northwestern on Sunday (January 29) at the Varsity Tennis Center. With the win, the Wolverines clinched their ticket to the ITA National Indoor Championship, Feb. 17-20 in Chicago. Ondrej Styler won the tag team match for Michigan (6-0), earning a third-set tiebreaker for second place in singles to defeat Ivan Yatsuk 6-4, 0-6, 7-6(4). For the sixth game in a row, Wolverines won the doubles point after a battle at No. 3, where Will Cooksey and Jacob Bickersteth took a 2-0 lead, but Wildcats Trice Pickens and Natan Spear won four straight to take over, 4-2. Michigan responded with its own 3-0 run to take a 5-4 advantage, but the lead was traded again. after Northwestern won two more for a 6-5 advantage. Down 40-15 in Game 12, Cooksey and Bickerseth won three straight points to tie the game at 6-6 to force the tiebreaker. It was all Maize and Blue in the tiebreaker as they went up 5-1 before taking the set and playing at 7-2. Patrick Maloney and Styler topped at No. 2 with a 6-1 win over Steven Forman and Felix Nordby. No. 14-ranked Andrew Fenty and Gavin Young lost their first doubles match of the season, going 10-4 in doubles with a 6-4 loss to Simen Bratholm and Yatsuk. The Wolverines had a 3-2 lead before the Wildcats won three straight games to go up 5-3. Fenty and Young clawed back a game on serve but couldn’t break the North West duo in the final game for the 6-4 decision. In singles action, Bickersteth and Fenty won in straight sets to push Michigan ahead 3-0 in the tag team match. Bickersteth beat Presley Thieneman 6-1 in the first set and came back after losing 3-1 to win 6-4 in the second. Moments later, Fenty picked up their fourth consecutive singles win, overtaking Bratholm with corresponding scores of 6-2. It was Fenty’s 195th win as Wolverine (95 singles, 100 doubles) to tie Evan King as the winningest Wolverine in program history. The remaining four courts went to three sets before being abandoned. Maloney shared 6-4 sets with Forman at No. 1 before the match was halted in the third set with Forman ahead 4-3. Young had just fallen in a second set tiebreaker 7-6(1) after winning the first 7-5. Cooksey and Gleb Blekher were in the third with Blekher holding a 5-3 advantage before Styler finished off Yatsuk. After winning a first set 6-4, the No. 16-ranked Styler lost a 6-0 match against Yatsuk to force a third. Yatsuk led 4-2 in the third before Styler took two straight wins to tie it at 4-4, and they split the last two games. At the tiebreaker, Yatsuk took a 2-0 lead, but Styler responded with a 3-1 run to tie things up at 3-3. He claimed three straight points to go ahead 6-3, before Yatsuk scored his final point and Styler won the game in the next game. Next up for Michigan is their first dual-season road trip, traveling to Waco, Texas for a game against Baylor on Friday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. CST. The Wolverines will return to VTC on Sunday (February 5) when they face Harvard at noon. Here are the match-by-match results. Simple No. 1 Patrick Maloney (UM) v Steven Forman (NU), 4-6, 6-4, 3-4 abandoned

#2 #16 Ondrej Styler (UM) d. Ivan Yatsuk (NU), 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 (4)

No. 3 No. 6 Andrew Fenty (UM) beat Simen Bratholm (NU), 6-2, 6-2

#4 #20 Gavin Young (UM) v Trice Pickens (NU), 7-5, 6-7 (1-7) abandoned

#5 Jacob Bickersteth (UM) d. Presley Thieneman (NU), 6-1, 6-4

Number 6 Will Cooksey (UM) v Gleb Blekher (NU), 3-6, 6-4, 3-5 abandoned Double Know. 1 Simen Bratholm/Ivan Yatsuk (NU) d. Know. 14 Gavin Young / Andrew Fenty (UM), 6-4

No. 2 Ondrej Styler / Patrick Maloney (UM) d. Steven Forman/Felix Nordby (NU), 6-1

#3 Will Cooksey / Jacob Bickersteth (UM) d. Trice Pickens/Natan Spear (NU), 7-6 (2) Order of execution: Doubles 2-1-3, Singles 5-3-2

