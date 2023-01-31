Roger Federer and Blackpink meet at Paris Fashion Week | ATP tour

He may have entered the court as an ATP Tour contender for the last time, but Roger Federer is finding something to keep busy in retirement.

Last week, the Swiss great attended Paris Fashion Week, where he rubbed shoulders with other global icons, K-Pop stars Blackpink.

Blackpink, a four-piece musical group from South Korea, have achieved international fame since releasing their debut album in 2016. However, it’s unclear how familiar Federer is with their work, as the Swiss great admitted that it was his children who prompted him to post about the meeting on Instagram. My kids said this was a definitive IG post, he wrote.

Some of his young colleagues from the world of tennis were quick to react. Hahaha yessss commented on world number 27 Denis Shapovalov on Federers’ post, while WTA star Coco Gauff asked if the 103 tour-level title list now considers himself a Blink, the nickname commonly used by fans of the K-Pop giants.

Another message from Federer last week demonstrated an added benefit of his more relaxed schedule outside of the ATP Tour. The 41-year-old shared a video of himself skiing with the following comment: It’s been 15 years, it feels so good to be back on the slopes.

The former world No. 1 subsequently received praise from an illustrious source for his technique, despite all the years of absence. YES Roger!!!! Like riding a bike, wrote former Olympic downhill gold medalist Lindsey Vonn.