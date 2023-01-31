Kate Middleton Makes Her Red Hot Fashion Debut We’ve Never Seen Before



















January 30, 2023 – 21:04 GMT



Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, wore a red suit at a BAFTA pre-campaign launch event with husband Prince William.

Monday evening, the Prince and Princess of Wales attended a special event at the BAFTA before the launch of Kate’s Shaping Us campaignwhich the royal teased over the weekend. Still as stunning and stylish as ever, the mother-of-three looked ravishing in a bright red va-va-voom suit by go-to designer Alexander McQueen and her famous hair still looked brilliant as it draped over her shoulders. An immaculately natural make-up highlighted her pretty features. WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years Loading player… Duchess Kate proves the suit trend is here to stay, and if you’re looking to add a two-piece to your collection, check out our edit of the best suits for women. Kate looks stunning in a McQueen costume The royal couple were joined by one of the campaign’s celebrity champions, Rochelle Humes, as well as members of the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood advisory group and representatives from the early years sector. Get Kate’s look for less Red Ulrica Blazer£119, and matching pants£85, both Phase Eights BUY NOW Red Topshop suit, £78, ASOS BUY NOW SHOP: The best costumes for women Kate’s work with Shaping Us is a new, long-term campaign from the Royal Foundation Center for Early Childhood that aims to transform the issue from scholarly interest into one of the most strategically important topics of our time. Led by the Princess, with support from personalities from the worlds of media, music, science and sport, the campaign will begin with the release of a short film, highlighting how babies and children develop in response to their first experiences. READ: 3 times Princess Kate and Sarah Jessica Parker dressed the same We last saw the 41-year-old on Thursday, when she headed to a food bank in Windsor. MORE: Princess Kate’s black outfit and shiny blow-dry just turned everyone’s head Braving the cold, rocked a fabulous raspberry colorway, choosing a crimson cashmere turtleneck sweater, which she paired with a matching coat from street favorite Hobbs. With jigsaw pants and heels, she brightened up the cold January morning, that’s for sure! The royal wore her fabulous loose, expertly dried mane, and as she turned her head and smiled for the cameras, we caught a glimpse of her gold hoop earrings, which looked like an expensive purchase. But no, they were actually £18, from Orelia. The brunette royal has a penchant for inexpensive earrings, and we love her for it. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

