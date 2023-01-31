Pictures of Miami – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock Gisele Bundchen showed off her amazing figure in a completely sheer black dress while posing for a photo shoot on the beach in Miami. The 42-year-old wore a sheer black maxi dress with no top underneath, revealing her bare chest and toned legs, in the new sexy pics. More about Gisele Bundchen Gisele killed the photoshoot as she wore a fully sheer sleeveless black mesh fitted dress, showing off her bare chest and a tiny black thong underneath. The fitted dress featured a high neckline and was cinched at the waist with an olive green belt and a sterling silver buckle. She accessorized her look with minimal makeup and had her blonde hair in loose beach waves. Gisele always wears some kind of sexy outfit and aside from that sheer dress, she recently wore a cheetah print bikini in Brazil. Along with her animal print two-piece, the model also posted a photo of herself meditating on her balcony while wearing a sexy workout look. She donned a form-fitting gray sports bra with a plunging V-neckline that revealed a loose cleavage. She styled the top with a pair of high waisted black and white snakeskin leggings that showed off her petite waist and toned abs. While Gisèle was modeling on the beach, her ex-husband, Tom Brady bonded with their children. Tom was spending time with his daughter and Giseles Viviane, as he took her to his riding lesson in Miami. Meanwhile, just a day later, Tom took his daughter Vivian to Miami Slice in Miami, where they made pizza with David Beckham and her daughter, harpist. Hot Items Currently trendy now



