



Discovery Durability, hosted in partnership with Lloyds Bank, is the evolution of edies Sustainable Business Covered’s long-running covered podcast. Whether you’re a business leader, climate expert, environmental professional, young activist, or just someone passionate about all things sustainability and climate action, this podcast is for you. SUBSCRIBE TO DISCOVERY SUSTAINABILITY HERE For our fourth episode of the series recorded from edies headquarters in West Sussex Luke, Matt and Sarah offer three interviews, all tied together by an anti-jargon theme. We start with a two-minute Net-Zero Jargon Buster breaking down the much-needed decarbonization terms that emerged over the past two years before Matt spoke to Sustainable Development Manager Interfaces (EAAA) Jon Khoo to discuss the carbon neutrality goals of flooring manufacturers. Then, to mark Veganuary, Luke sits down with the Marisa Heath, Managing Director of Plant-based Food Alliance UK who shares eye-opening statistics on the environmental benefits of meat-free and makes a clear call to action for the government. And finally, Sarah pays a visit to a pop-up regenerative fashion center in Stratford, London, organized by the Textiles Circularity Center of the Royal College of Art (RCA). There she speaks with youe RCA Director of the Materials Science Research Center Professor Sharon Baurleywhich explains what it will take to move to a circular fashion economy. And of course, no episode of Sustainability Uncovered would be complete without some sustainability talk. The episode also sees the edie trio share their New Year’s resolutions as well as movie and TV suggestions to get you through the winter. Never miss an episode The Sustainability Uncovered podcast makes big climate issues downplayed, with live guests in the studio, executive interviews, needs-to-know summaries, listener quizzes and more, all bundled into bi-weekly episodes . The podcast is hosted in association with Lloyds Bank, who have partnered with edie to showcase and support corporate leadership in sustainability and climate action. Sustainability Uncovered is available to listen to onitunes,Spotify,Google Podcastsandsound cloud or bookmark this page to see the full list of podcast episodes as they appear. Do you have a question about this podcast or a suggestion for future episodes? contact us at[email protected] © Faversham House Ltd 2023 edie news articles may be copied or transmitted for individual use only. No other reproduction or distribution is permitted without prior written permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.edie.net/sustainability-uncovered-podcast-episode-4-net-zero-jargon-regenerative-fashion-and-plant-based-futures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

