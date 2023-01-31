Fashion
Bella Thorne, 25, sizzles in a sexy figure hugging an ice blue dress in the snow at Sundance
Bella Thorne sizzles in a figure-hugging ice blue dress at the Sundance Film Festival as she promotes her new film Divinity
Bella Thorne turned up the heat in Park City, Utah in an ice blue, figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress with an asymmetrical neckline.
The 25-year-old siren accessorized her cool look with leather gloves in the same shade of blue and wore long gold drop earrings.
The actress was at the Sundance Film Festival where she is promoting her new movie Divinity.
Foxy lady: Bella Thorne, 25, looked cool as ice in a blue dress at Sundance
She completed the look with an oversized and cozy long gray fur coat as she posed in the snow with a hot drink.
The former Disney Channel star wore her trademark red hair straight down the back with a center parting.
Her makeup was in shades of orange, peach, and brown, complementing both her flame-colored hair and her blue dress. She captioned the series of Instagram photos, “Blue Skies at Sundance!”
Glamorous girl: The Divinity star’s dramatic make-up contrasted well with her signature look and red hair
The Babysitter star shared a short video clip on Park City’s Main Street during which she excitedly said “Sundance!” Yay!’ while jumping towards the camera and opening his coat.
The former Dirty Sexy Money star is at Sundance to promote his latest film, Divinity, which premiered Saturday night at the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah.
The film is about a scientist, played by Quantum Leap’s Scott Bakula, who has dedicated his life to the quest for immortality and is developing a serum called Divinity that will achieve that goal.
Baby blue: The Shake it Up star wore dramatic blood red platform shoes with ankle straps
Curves in front: the dress hugs the Time Is Up star’s body like a second skin
The film is written and directed by Eddie Alcazar and produced by Steven Soderbergh. It stars Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Michael O’Hearn and Emily Willis.
For the Divinity premiere, the Game of Love star wore a sheer pink sequin dress with a pink feathered train, a plunging neckline and a left side slit to reveal the actress’ left leg.
She wore her hair in a vintage Hollywood look with soft waves and a side parting.
On a pedestal: Bella’s blue look is the latest in a series of sharp and dramatic looks she wore to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival
Last Monday, the Blended star debuted a colorful look at the IndieWire Sundance Studio. She wore a neon green ruched dress with a cutout around her left ribs.
She finished her unique look with a long black jacket with fringes at the wrists and elbows, black combat boots and chunky silver earrings.
His hair was pulled tightly into a sleek ponytail that cascaded over his left shoulder and down his chest.
Advertising
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-11694143/Bella-Thorne-25-sizzles-sexy-figure-hugging-ice-blue-dress-snow-Sundance.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Australian Cricket Awards 2023 blue carpet, Allan Border Medal red carpet
- Bella Thorne, 25, sizzles in a sexy figure hugging an ice blue dress in the snow at Sundance
- Instagram’s Text Update Note Feature Is Expanding To Europe And Japan TechCrunch
- Trump investigations: Georgia prosecutor raises anticipation
- Documentary by Robert Englund, Hollywood Dreams & Nightmares!
- Russia seeks ‘new level’ of relations with China
- “Ankara could interfere in the Greek elections via Western Thrace”
- Laverne & Shirley actress Cindy Williams dies at 75
- iPhone 14 collision detection alerts police minutes after early morning Tasmanian crash
- ACC announces football schedule for 2023
- Sustainability Uncovered Podcast Episode 4: Net-zero Jargon, Regenerative Fashion, and the Plant-Based Future
- Stocks fall, US yields climb as central bank hikes expected