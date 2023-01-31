Bella Thorne, 25, sizzles in a sexy figure hugging an ice blue dress in the snow at Sundance

Bella Thorne turned up the heat in Park City, Utah in an ice blue, figure-hugging, long-sleeved dress with an asymmetrical neckline.

The 25-year-old siren accessorized her cool look with leather gloves in the same shade of blue and wore long gold drop earrings.

The actress was at the Sundance Film Festival where she is promoting her new movie Divinity.

Foxy lady: Bella Thorne, 25, looked cool as ice in a blue dress at Sundance

She completed the look with an oversized and cozy long gray fur coat as she posed in the snow with a hot drink.

The former Disney Channel star wore her trademark red hair straight down the back with a center parting.

Her makeup was in shades of orange, peach, and brown, complementing both her flame-colored hair and her blue dress. She captioned the series of Instagram photos, “Blue Skies at Sundance!”

Glamorous girl: The Divinity star’s dramatic make-up contrasted well with her signature look and red hair

The Babysitter star shared a short video clip on Park City’s Main Street during which she excitedly said “Sundance!” Yay!’ while jumping towards the camera and opening his coat.

The former Dirty Sexy Money star is at Sundance to promote his latest film, Divinity, which premiered Saturday night at the Egyptian Theater in Park City, Utah.

The film is about a scientist, played by Quantum Leap’s Scott Bakula, who has dedicated his life to the quest for immortality and is developing a serum called Divinity that will achieve that goal.

Baby blue: The Shake it Up star wore dramatic blood red platform shoes with ankle straps

Curves in front: the dress hugs the Time Is Up star’s body like a second skin

The film is written and directed by Eddie Alcazar and produced by Steven Soderbergh. It stars Stephen Dorff, Moises Arias, Karrueche Tran, Michael O’Hearn and Emily Willis.

For the Divinity premiere, the Game of Love star wore a sheer pink sequin dress with a pink feathered train, a plunging neckline and a left side slit to reveal the actress’ left leg.

She wore her hair in a vintage Hollywood look with soft waves and a side parting.

On a pedestal: Bella’s blue look is the latest in a series of sharp and dramatic looks she wore to the 2023 Sundance Film Festival

Last Monday, the Blended star debuted a colorful look at the IndieWire Sundance Studio. She wore a neon green ruched dress with a cutout around her left ribs.

She finished her unique look with a long black jacket with fringes at the wrists and elbows, black combat boots and chunky silver earrings.

His hair was pulled tightly into a sleek ponytail that cascaded over his left shoulder and down his chest.