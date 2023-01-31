Sabato De Sarno named new artistic director of Gucci





Written by Oscar Holland, CNN Gucci has named fashion designer Sabato De Sarno as its new creative director, ending months of speculation over who would take on one of fashion’s most coveted roles. Announcing the move in a joint press release on Saturday, the Italian label and its parent company, Kering, said the 39-year-old will be tasked with “defining and expressing the House’s creative vision”. The appointment came as a surprise to industry insiders. Although De Sarno is known in fashion circles for his work at Valentino, where he currently oversees menswear and womenswear under creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli, the Naples-born designer has yet to helm a big brand and has a relatively limited public profile. In a statement, De Sarno said he was “deeply honored” to take on the role, which will see him lead Gucci’s womenswear and menswear collections while overseeing its leather goods, accessories and lifestyle divisions. “I am proud to join a House with such an extraordinary history and heritage, which over the years has been able to welcome and cherish values ​​in which I believe,” he added. It’s been just over two months since Alessandro Michele announced he was stepping down as creative director of Gucci after almost eight years. De Sarno’s predecessor was also seen as a surprise nomination in 2015, though it helped revive and transform the Italian brand’s fortunes, heralding an era of colourful, maximalist and increasingly gender-specific collections. Michele’s tenure also coincided with a huge increase in sales. Kering owns many other luxury brands, including Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent, but Gucci now accounts for around two-thirds of the group’s profits, generating reported revenues of 9.7 billion euros ($10.5 billion ) in 2021. The Gucci show at Milan Men’s Fashion Week earlier this month was the first since the departure of De Sarno’s predecessor, Alessandro Michele. Credit: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Gucci Although it won’t be ready to release its 2022 results until next month, the brand has struggled to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic as strongly as rivals like LVMH. The brand is also seeking to secure its presence in China, which now accounts for around a third of its sales. Earlier this month, Gucci unveiled its first new collection since Michele’s departure, opening Men’s Fashion Week in Milan with a relatively pared-down Fall/Winter 2023 collection. De Sarno is not expected to present his first runway collection until Milan Fashion Week in September, and he will not join the brand until he has “fulfilled all of his obligations” at Valentino, Kering said. De Sarno joined the label in 2009, after stints at Prada and Dolce & Gabbana, and currently serves as fashion director. Beyond Gucci, Kering has a reputation for appointing relative outsiders to high-level positions, such as Demna Gvasalia and Matthieu Blazy. Both went on to make their mark as creative directors at Balenciaga and Bottega Veneta, respectively. Gucci Chairman and CEO Marco Bizzarri highlighted De Sarno’s “extensive and relevant experience”, adding: “I am certain he will lead our creative teams with a distinctive vision that will help write this next chapter. exciting, reinforcing the spirit of the Maison’s fashion authority while capitalizing on its rich heritage.” Kering Chairman and CEO, French billionaire François-Henri Pinault, said: “With Sabato De Sarno at the head of creation, we are convinced that the House will continue to influence both fashion and culture through highly desirable products and collections, and to bring a singular and contemporary perspective to modern luxury.”

