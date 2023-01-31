Hope Fashion asks fans to donate 100 or more to keep it from collapsing | Fashion

Nayna McIntosh believed she spotted a gap in the market when she launched online retailer Hope Fashion in 2015: to produce smart, casual clothing for women aged 50 and over.

After decades of working at some of the UK’s biggest clothing retailers, McIntosh, now 60, felt older women were being ignored by mainstream brands, despite often having disposable income higher.

Nayna McIntosh, who launched Hope Fashion in 2015. Photography: fashion hope

I wanted to shamelessly target a woman over 50 who is aware of the changes her body is going through and is designing products accordingly, says McIntosh. These products available on the website include pleated skirts and wrap tops in jewel colors.

Despite growing its customer base by more than 160% year-on-year in 2022, and with hopes of breaking even in 2024, the retailer has struggled to secure crucial investments .

Two investors, who previously backed the company, unexpectedly pulled out of its latest fundraising earlier in January.

Now Hope Fashion has taken the unusual step of calling on its 20,000 customers to open their wallets for a reason other than adding to their wardrobe: McIntosh is asking them to donate 100 or more to save the business of impending collapse.

McIntosh, who was part of the team that launched the George at Asda fashion label with George Davies in the 1990s, and helped launch the Per Una range at Marks & Spencer, regularly engages with clients through question-and-answer or styling sessions on social networks.

She says it’s resulted in an incredibly loyal customer base, and that seems to be backed up by the company’s 4.8-star average score on consumer review website Trustpilot, with the overwhelming majority of reviews (89 %) awarding the brand the top five-star rating.

In an email sent to customers on Monday, McIntosh calls on them to become Hope Saviors and keep the brand running.

Where do you go when you are desperate and need help? McIntosh asks in the email, adding: What if people who love Hope were willing to save him.

McIntosh is asking its customers and brand followers to donate 100, 250 or more to help raise 250,000.

The money will be used to purchase new products designed by Hope in Berkshire and made in Italy for the brand’s Spring/Summer and Autumn/Winter collections, as well as for increased marketing.

In return, those who donate will be entered into a raffle with a chance to win a $1,000 voucher and a styling session with McIntosh.

She believes the fundraising will keep the company and its staff going until early 2024, by which time she hopes the economic outlook will have improved and markets will be more receptive.

If the company is unable to meet its goal by midnight on February 7, customers will be notified and their donations returned.

McIntosh is hosting a series of virtual chats with customers to discuss donating to the company, which she describes as a big ask.

Veteran retailer Stuart Rose, a former chief executive of Marks & Spencer, was an early investor in McIntosh, and she describes him as a lifelong supporter of the company.

However, in the past it has struggled to attract funding from predominantly male investors.

It’s a brand for women, by women, supported by women. I think a huge number of male investors just don’t get it, McIntosh says.

As a woman, I have a 2% chance of being successful at fundraising. As a person of color, that drops to 0.2%.

Crowdfunding has already faced criticism after some corporate fundraisers have left investors disappointed and even shelled out.

However, McIntosh insists that she only speaks to converts, her customers, and does not offer any stake in the company during the crowdfunding.

These are people who are very committed to us, she says. I’m not trying to sell a great idea to someone who has absolutely no interest in women and over 50 clothing.