Bachelorette star Clare Crawley says her wedding dress was stolen





A wedding is supposed to be one of the most important days in someone’s life and the happiest to date. Clare Crawley recently saw her own wedding plans thrown into chaos because of the theft of her wedding dress. Having announced her engagement to Mascot Sports CEO Ryan Dawkins in October 2022the Bachelorette star is set to wed in 2023. However, she recently told fans via her Instagram Stories that her plans had gone off the rails. Crawley shared the news that she dress had been stolenthough she was surprisingly relaxed and upbeat considering the circumstances. I know I always share this, but I deep, deep in the belief that everything is meant to be the way it is meant to be, it doesn’t matter if it looks good or if it looks bad, or if it’s what I want or not, Crawley said in the video. I trust deep in my soul that everything has a reason, and we may not know that reason now, but it works. So let me tell you what happened. The dress was stolen after a trip to Hawaii Crawley had been spending time in Hawaii with her fiancé when the theft took place. When Ryan and I returned from Hawaii earlier this week, my car had been broken into while we were away, she continued. Guess what was in the car? Don’t forget that my wedding is very close. My wedding dress was in my car! It was there because I was supposed to pick it up to get its last edit, and I wanted to remind myself not to forget it. And my wedding dress was taken. At the time, I was like Ughhhhh, what do I do? And I thought, Its good. It’s about when and what was being celebrated. I can wear anything, and I’ll be happy to get married. However, after discovering the theft, the Bachelorette star returned to the bridal shop where she purchased the dress and explained her situation. They were quick to help him and within three days, she had received a brand new dress that had been completely altered to her specifications. Basically, within three days, I had a brand new dress altered, pressed, completely altered again in the best way, like even more fitted, Detailed Crawley. Turns out it was the wedding dress that was on my Pinterest board three years ago. This is the dress of my dreams.

