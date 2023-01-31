Gisele Bndchen released nipple in sheer dress: beach pics – SheKnows





We’re only a month away from 2023, and Gisele Bündchen is delivering on her promise to make a comeback in the modeling world. Already, we’ve seen her turn heads with her topless photo shoots and colorful looks, but now she’s pushing the envelope — being the latest celeb to unleash the nipple! In the photos obtained by Daily mail, we see Bündchen looking like a golden goddess as she modeled a sheer black dress for her new modeling gig. Beneath the dress, she is seen rocking a black bikini bottom and a big belt over it, but everyone turns their heads at her confidently releasing the nipple! Last week, she nearly broke the internet when she posed in a plunging purple swimsuit (and we’re patiently waiting to see the latest pics from the sensational campaign she was working on!) On top of that, she’s already been model for brands like Louis Vuitton and Vivare. While Bündchen is no stranger to showing off her toned physique for a photoshoot, she also opened up about how, at some point, everyone’s expectations of her got to her. In a previous interview with people, she revealed that she had breast augmentation in the past. “I was always praised for my body and felt like people had expectations of me that I couldn’t meet.” She went on to explain how, while breastfeeding her children, she noticed that her breasts had changed and people had a problem with that. “I felt very vulnerable because I can train, I can eat healthy, but I can’t change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left breast more than the right. All I wanted was that they are equal and that people stop commenting. However, she became even more of the confident superstar we see today, embracing her body and modeling comeback. Related story

In one of her explosive interviews in 2022, the Course the author spoke with SHE about her return to modeling. "There's so much I'm working on that I'll be here all day talking about it. I feel very fulfilled that way, as a mother and as a wife. And now it's going to be my turn," she said. "I have a huge list of things that I have to do, that I want to do. At 42, I feel more connected with my purpose.



