Jimin from BTS was declared the biggest influencer of Paris Men’s Fashion Week, according to the brand’s marketing platform left handed. On January 30, influencer brand marketing platform Lefty posted information about Paris Men’s Fashion Week. In the report, Jimin, who recently became Dior’s newest global brand ambassador, was named the city’s biggest influencer topping the list and surpassing stars like Kylie Jenner and Rosalia. PJM_data The analysis went on to explain that Jimin’s two posts for Dior created an EMV of $17 million, which represents 54% of Dior’s total earned media value. Additionally, Dior’s EMV jumped 370% to $35.1 million, which was more than twice its closest competitor on the Saint Laurent list which ranked No. 2 on the Top 50. brands. W Korea was ranked 9th on the Top Influencers list and linked to Dior and Kenzo, Jimin was fully dressed in Dior during photo shoots and content for his special magazine W Korea when he received his date with Dior. PJM_data Earlier on the 25th, Vogue Business used Lefty’s analysis which called Jimin’s appearance at the #DiorWinter23 show a huge success. Lefty’s Ramos revealed that the posts generated $16.7 million EMV at the time. Lefty is a platform that helps brands and agencies manage top-performing influencer programs: talent discovery and acquisition, relationship management, automated campaign reporting, performance measurement, and competitive benchmarking. PJM_data On Dior’s Twitter and Instagram accounts, posts about Jimin’s appointment caused a stir on the internet. In addition to sending it to the top of global trends with multiple keywords and top popularity on Google trends, they have become the most engaged of all time. As of this writing, Jimin’s Dior posts on IG have surpassed 2 million likes, with the original at 3.8 million likes; those on his account are also close to 10 million likes. PJM_data all-pop Jimin’s appearance at Paris Fashion Week was a huge success, attracting large crowds and media attention; Dior even acknowledged him as the main character of the event when they retweeted a post from WWD about it. It should be noted that his appointment also caused Dior shares to soar to 789 euros per share. Many fans have bought and continue to buy Dior products as a testament to his status as the king of the brand. all-pop all-pop all-pop naver4jimin Jimin is the first Asian global brand ambassador for Dior, and as fans noticed, brand executives Tiffany and Co and Givenchy followed him on Instagram, showing promise for future collaborations.

