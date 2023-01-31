Snow White star Rachel Zegler had a fantastic fashion moment in an Underboob-Baring dress for Paris Fashion Week





If last year’s Paris Fashion Week was all about Florence Pugh, this year Rachel Zegler had her own exciting adventure in the City of Light. Part of it was to get to Paris Disneyland and see all the Snow White stuff – she’s ready to direct the upcoming live-action version of White as snow for disney . However, she was also there for the big fashion moment and she showed up at the Christian Dior event in a fun way, later joking about showing underboob. The 21-year-old actress wore a nude-colored dress for the Christian Dior Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show in Paris this month. She sat alongside other big names like Beatrice Borromeo Casiraghi, Carla Bruni, Karlie Kloss, and Chiara Ferragni during the show, and looked totally professional during the event. But then she had a little fun with the set, noting that was the week she decided to bring out the “underboob.” Looked. Her first photo in the group gives us a close-up of her Dior runway ensemble, which actually crops pretty close to the point where I’d probably be worried about a wardrobe malfunction. In another video, the actress said the look was from creative director Maria Grazia’s latest spring/summer collection. The good news is that she seems quite confident in her look, which manages to be edgy while being pretty and feminine at the same time. It’s a fine line, people. On the post, Zegler captioned (edited for capitalization), “I spent a week in Paris just to show off my underboob. Please.” The White as snow The actress isn’t the first to sport an underboob look, but she is perhaps among the most notable celebrities to have pulled off the look so far. Although Zegler has done it at least once, she’s definitely not the queen of the underboob look, because Megan Fox turned heads in neon green jumpsuits and one full barbiecore look under boobs which attracted a lot of attention. Other celebs seem to agree that Zegler’s look was fantastic, as many of them commented on her post. Author Hazel Hayes perhaps put it best when she wrote: Heart forward. Wings up. Under boob very well. We like to see it. Among additional photos in the same Instagram thread, the star of the next disney movie also took a break from the fashion scene to have some fun. In fact, when the actress visited Disneyland Paris that same week, she also tweeted about the experience of seeing little kids connect with a character she’s about to bring to life on the big screen, too. She said on Twitter: Seeing little children dressed as Snow White makes me cry, I’m so sorry. And she came home with a souvenir or two, showing that she can go straight from fashion to theme park chic. (Image credit: Rachel Zegler) Disneyland Paris and Paris Fashion Week might be an odd combination for some, but as a fashionista who owns a set or two (or OK five) Minnie Ears, the crossover appeal is real. Now I just can’t wait to see what Zegler brings to the fashion front as well as to the White as snow Latina’s role as a princess.

