The 1947 wedding dress connects four generations of brides

Anna Amann is the last bride in her family to wear her great-grandmother’s wedding dress.

HAM LAKE, Minn. The Swedish settlers who built the Lutheran Chapel of Our Savior in rural Ham Lake surrounded it with concrete, wood and tradition.

At Christmas, at every summer service, they always ring the bell, says Anna Amann as she pulls the rope that stretches to the white wooden church tower.

Apart from special occasions, the old church is now withdrawn from service. Still, Anna has built many of her own traditions here.

Every Christmas morning, before we could open presents or anything, we came to church on Christmas morning here, she said.

Built in 1872, the old still somehow connects with the young.

Yeah, feels like home, Anna says as she stands in the center aisle of the church.

Anna was sure of one thing from an early age.

You know, every girl has had her wedding planned since she was 10, so I knew I wanted it here, she said. But traditions are not only built with hammers and nails.



We were talking about wedding dresses and fun wedding planning, Anna recalls. And my mom pulled out her dress and was like, put this on, look what it looks like.

Anna’s mother, Sheri Stockinger, wore the simple white dress for her wedding in 1995.

Twenty-seven years later, Anna puts it on.

And it was a perfect fit. I didn’t need to wear heels. I didn’t need to take it back. Everything was perfect, says Anna.

While Anna was admiring the dress, her mother’s mind went elsewhere.

I can’t believe I was so little back then, Cheri laughs.

At that time, for the first time, Anna considered extending an inheritance. Before her mother wore the dress, her mother, Barbara Bylund, also wore the dress on her wedding day in 1969.

My dad just got back from Vietnam, Cheri said, showing her parents’ wedding photo. And they got married right after he got back.

But the story of the silk and rayon dress begins even earlier.

It’s my grandmother’s wedding party in 1947, Cheri said, pointing to another wedding photo.

In the photo, Hank Longley, returning from World War II, stands next to his wife, Alice, who looks stunning in the same white dress.

Anna summarizes three quarters of a century of family history. My mother wore it, my grandmother wore it and my great-grandmother wore it, she said.

Then, last month, on a five-degree day, in a 150-year-old church with marginal heat and suspicious insulation, Anna wore the same 75-year-old dress.

She was, however, the first of the brides to accessorize with Will Steger Mukluks.

Perfect for a well-established young woman.

The little buttons are my favorite,” Anna said, touching the tiny white buttons lined up along the sleeves of the dress and down the back.

Their faith tells Anna and Cheri that the first two women who wore the dress are now in heaven.

They like to imagine the looks on their faces when Anna puts on their dress.

Oh, they would have loved that, Cheri said.

Let me edit it and let me fix your hair and let me find you a matching veil. They would have been very happy, she said.

For decades, Cheri displayed a framed photo of herself in the dress in her dining room, sandwiched between her mother and grandmother’s wedding photos.

Anna plans a similar photo exhibit in her house.

I really want to keep the story alive, she said.

