Met Gala 2023 preview: dress code and controversy | Critical





The Met Gala 2023 dress code is dripping with high fashion and public controversy. On Wednesday, Jan. 18, via Instagram, Vogue officially released details regarding this year’s Met Gala theme, Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, noting that the dress code will be In Honor of Karl. The theme, which was officially announced during Paris Fashion Week in September, is meant to pay homage to the late German designer, often considered one of the most influential and important names in fashion. Lagerfeld, who served as creative director of Chanel, Fendi and its namesake brand until his death in February 2019, was well known for his significant contributions to the fashion world. He has designed for brands such as Paltou and Balmain, and served as creative director for Chlos twice. According to a fashion item detailing this year’s theme and fashion guidelines, participants are expected to adopt the dress code in one of three directions: Vintage Lagerfeld, modern Fendi and Chanel or a look inspired by the designers’ signature style. Although this theme is not the first to honor well-known fashion names, such as Alexander McQueen: Savage Beauty in 2011 and Rei Kawakubo/Comme Des Garons: Art of the In-Between in 2017, the focus on one designer in particular is making dress code open for less interpretation than some years past, like 2019s Camp: Notes on Fashion and 2021s In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. Despite Lagerfeld’s undeniable contributions as a designer, this year’s theme doesn’t necessarily meet with the enthusiasm officials might have hoped. Lagerfeld, who became known for his controversial comments on women and politics, has seen his character questioned on several occasions. One example includes a case where he told Numro Magazine he was fed up with the #MeToo movement and asked why victims took so long to remember what happened. He also aroused controversy in 2017 after referring to Syrian refugees entering Germany as [the Jewish peoples] worst enemies, and has been known to make misogynistic comments regarding consent and female body weight. The initial Met Galas Instagram post revealing the theme in September 2022 was flooded with comments condemning the decision to honor Lagerfeld, and even resulted in a #boycottmetgala2023 hashtag. While it’s unclear if any attendees will use their red carpet moment to make a statement against Lagerfeld or his views, it will be interesting to see if the controversy fades over time or increases as the event progresses. approach. Whether or not attendees choose to share their stance on this controversy through their attire, there will always be the annual gala dose of incredibly on and off-theme looks. Since fashion item hints that the most authentic way to approach the theme would be with a design inspired by the archives of a label run by Lagerfeld, I personally suspect many of those present will choose to go that route. There are bound to be some, however, who choose to embody Lagerfeld’s personal style, opting to wear dark sunglasses, a low ponytail and his signature high white collar. The 2023 Met Gala will take place on May 1.

