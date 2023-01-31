Amid layoffs, Saks Fifth Avenue sees menswear business as path to growth





The Saks Fifth Avenue flagship in Manhattan hosted a chic soiree featuring NBA player James Harden last week, to celebrate the company’s renewed commitment to the men’s sector. The party commemorated the opening of the newly renovated men’s section on the seventh floor, the addition of over 125 new men’s brands like Rhone, Loewe and Jacquemus to Saks.comand the launch of a new male brand ambassador program called The Saks Man.

Tracy Margolies, the company’s merchandising director, said the new investment in menswear was inspired by the “category’s” significant growth in recent years, although she declined to provide specific revenue figures. .

As we remain focused on expanding our online offering and creating an unparalleled assortment of men’s fashion and accessories on Saks.com, our stores remain a crucial part of the Saks Fifth Avenue ecosystem, Margolies said. The new men’s floor in New York reinforces the power of the in-store experience and exemplifies Saks’ reputation as a fashion authority. The new men’s section on the seventh floor features 19 boutiques from major brands such as Bottega Veneta and Gucci, as well as Celines’ first-ever boutique, called Celine Homme. It is also home to Palm Angels’ first-ever shop-in-shop and Alexander McQueen’s first shop-in-shop led by creative director Sarah Burton. Louis DiGiacomo, svp and gmm of men at Saks, said that as Saks’ men’s business grows, its in-store presence will continue to evolve. Saks plans to add other major brands to the menswear section, including Louis Vuitton, Martine Rose and Maison Margiela in the next three months. Additionally, the floor features a central atrium that will showcase installations from different brands and artists that will rotate every few months. On the digital side, Saks.com, which spun off its physical activity operations in 2021, has also significantly expanded its catalog for men. Trendy brands like Jacquemus and Junya Watanabe are featured, along with a particular focus on activewear brands like Rhone, Fair Harbor, Sease and Alo Yoga. Men’s activewear is a rapidly growing category that is expected to reach $450 billion by 2028, according to Grand View Research. Finally, Saks recently launched an invitation-only brand ambassador program called The Saks Man, of which Harden is the first member. Ambassadors will promote Saks marketing campaigns to their own audiences and attend and host Saks events like the Seventh Floor Men’s Section Opening Night. Other early ambassadors include NBA player Quentin Grimes and activist Saad Amer. The structure of the program is almost identical to Saks Social Club, the female ambassador program launched in 2021. The move comes at a tenuous time for Saks Fifth Avenue. Its parent company, the Hudson’s Bay Company, went private in 2019 and the company does not share details of its finances. But Saks.com laid off 100 people two weeks ago, after apparently doubling its workforce since 2021. Most of the people who lost their jobs were in the technical department. HBC spun off from Saks.com at a time when e-commerce revenues were growing, turning Saks.com into a private company jointly owned by HBC and investment firm Insight Ventures. But the growth of e-commerce has significantly slow motion since. Layoffs are an increasingly common way to control expenses when revenues are down due to inflation and falling expenses. But executives said menswear activity had been a bright spot, with DiGiacomo saying December 2022 was a record month for Saks menswear sales, surpassing December 2019 sales. Men’s fashion, in general, has grown rapidly over the past three years, and the market is expected to reach $547 billion by 2026, according to Euromonitor. Saks has been increasing its investments in menswear for several years now. DiGiacomo called menswear an “explosive category” in a 2018 interview with Glossy. Menswear designer Taylor Davies told Glossy last year that menswear has been driving the fashion craze in recent years. Saks Fifth Avenue competitor Nordstrom has invested in its menswear, opening a separate menswear store in 2018 and hiring Highsnobiety’s Jian DeLeon to head menswear in 2020, for example. Guys care more about what they wear, Davies said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.glossy.co/fashion/amid-layoffs-saks-fifth-avenue-sees-menswear-business-as-path-to-growth/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos