Marion Parke attends the Smithsonian’s Day Dedication Ceremony

Last week, Minneapolis-based luxury shoe designer Marion Parke was invited to attend the presentation of Dr. Bidens’ inaugural outfit at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History, as part of her First Lady collection. The exhibit features first ladies’ inaugural apparel and accessories, shoes, jewelry, evening bags and, for Dr. Biden, coordinating face masks and pays homage to designers of looks dating back to 1912.

Dr Biden has been spotted and photographed repeatedly rocking the podiatrist-turned-fashion designer’s pumps, including the best-sellingclassic pumpin multiple colorways, as well as a now-discontinued theMina style.”

“It is truly an honor and I never could have imagined that my shoes would one day be worn by the First Lady of the United States.” says Parke, who believes women don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style when it comes to shoe selection.

According to the designer, who works with the same factory as other respected luxury brands like Jimmy Choo, Miu Miu and Isabel Marant, she still considers her namesake business (which she launched in 2016) to be a start-up. “To have such meaningful visibility as we work to grow our business is a great gift,” Parke says.

Other designers in attendance included Gabriela Hearst and Alexandra ONeil (who designed and produced the garments featured and installed in the museum), fine jewelry designers Briony Raymond and Jennifer Fisher, milliner Gigi Burris and ready-to-wear designer wearing contemporary Tanya Taylor.

“One of the many positive ways a First Lady can use her platform is to support American brands and businesses founded by women,” Parke says. “On some level, I felt like I was witnessing history.”