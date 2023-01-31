5 shows that will rock New York Fashion Week





American fashion designer Heron Preston greets the public at the end of his autumn/winter men’s collection … [+] Fashion show of the 2019/2020 collection in Paris on January 15, 2019. (Photo by FRANCOIS GUILLOT / AFP) (Photo credit should read FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images New York Fashion Week is approaching, from February 10 to February 15. Rodarte kicks off fashion week with a show on February 10 and Luar closes it on February 15. according to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Thom Browne, who is the president of the CFDA, is part of the NYFW program. Expect to see 74 different fashion brands on parade (not to mention countless parties as well). Here are five shows that should be highlights. PARIS, FRANCE – JANUARY 16: Designer Heron Preston and Designer Virgil Abloh pose after Backstage … [+] the Off-White Menswear Fall/Winter 2019-2020 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 16, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/Getty Images) Getty Images Heron Preston This year marks the debut of New York designer Heron Preston at New York Fashion Week. Previously, the designer only showed at Paris Fashion Week, but now expect to see Prestons’ new 3D printed sneaker collaboration with Zellerfeld alongside object-inspired designs that represent Americana, he said WWD. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Other brands holding runway shows at NYFW for the first time include Koltson, Cucculelli Shaheen, Ayama Studio, Kallmeyer, Kate Barton, Nayon and Zimo. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 09: A model, fashion detail, walks the runway at the Collina Strada … [+] show in September 2022 New York Fashion Week: The shows at the Naval Cemetery Landscape on September 09, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Yuchen Liao/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows) Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows the hill road Known for making haute couture from recycled garments, Collina Strada brings an organic twist to haute couture on the catwalks. Their climate conscious design work aims to make fashion a little less gruesome, brand founder Hillary Taymour Told FT. And who can forget their bag of broccoli they brought to the track last September? This kind of eco-conscious reminder is needed now, more than ever, with such an abundance of fast fashion. It certainly doesn’t hurt that Billie Eilish also wears the mark within her vogue propagate. The brand has just announced their collaboration with Vans. They are also known for their sandal collaboration with Melissa Puffalso. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 03: Fashion designer Thom Browne arrives at Manhattan Federal Court on … [+] January 03, 2023 in New York City. Adidas has filed a lawsuit against Browne over his repeated use of a four-stripe pattern that the company claims mimics the signature Adidas Three Stripes. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images) Getty Images Thom Browne The British designer recently won a trademark infringement lawsuit against Adidas over a three-stripe logo. With this news all eyes are on the brand at the moment, and many will be curious to know what Browne will reveal on the catwalk, can we expect to see more stripes? After winning the trial, he told NPR in an interview that: It was so clear to me to fight for myself, but also to fight for other independent designers and young designers when they create something unique that they have the protection to know that there won’t be any big business coming in and trying to take it away from them. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 14: Dion Lee attends the Dion Lee show during New York Fashion Week at … [+] BOX Factory on February 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dominik Bindl/Getty Images) Getty Images Dion Lee New York-based Australian designer Dion Lee has been leading the brand for over 10 years now. More recently, we’ve seen her outfits worn by Vika Abbyaeva on Netflix Empire Bling: New York. The creator just shared a preview on Instagram from her pre-spring 2023 collection, called a Gil mesh crochet dress. But what else? A guess: No more corsets. Lee recently said Harpers Bazaar Australia that the corset has become a brand signature. He explained: To be honest, it became a bit like a breaking point for my entry into the United States, this T-shirt-corset concept: taking the ease and utilitarianism of a T-shirt and him inject formality, structure and execution. of a corset. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 14: Creators David Blond and Phillipe Blond walk during The Blonds … [+] Spring/Summer 2023 show at the Spring Studios gallery on September 14, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for The Blonds) Getty Images for Blondes Blondes This New York-based design duo (David and Phillipe Blond) recently released their latest book with Rizzoli, titled Blondes: Glamour, Fashion, Fantasy. They also dressed Taylor Swift for the 2022 American Music Awards in a shimmering gold jumpsuit. For those who had all their eyes on Kylie Jenner and Irina Shayk sporting the fake lion head at the Schiaparelli show at Paris Fashion Week, The Blonds created a similar design in 2014. Last season The Blonds brought dark dungeon chic to the runway, and last season their runway was star-studded with Cassie, Gigi Gorgeous and Saucy Santana walking the runway, while Amanda Lepore, Daphne Guinness and Susanne Bartsch were seated in the front row. Every season New York Fashion Week ends with a bang, lots of glitz and glamour, and this season is no exception. Stay tuned. 