Marc Anthony’s costume bride Nadia reacts to Victoria Beckham’s bridesmaid dresses



















January 30, 2023 – 2:45 pm



Nicholas Murphy

Marc Anthony’s new bride, Nadia Ferreira, turned to Victoria Beckham to design her bridesmaid dresses for her Miami wedding.

Victoria and David Beckham both had very important roles in Mark Anthony and Nadia Ferreira’s wedding, which took place eight months after their confirmed their commitment. The former put her fashion designer skills to the test by creating Nadia’s bridesmaid dresses, and the bride shared her thoughts with her followers. VB shared a photo of the newlyweds cuddling at their wedding reception, with Nadia wearing a white bridal suit jacket with embellished details – a different outfit to Galia Lahav’s two bespoke dresses HELLO!’s sister publication, HOLA, exclusively unveiled Before marriage. WATCH: If you can’t wait to see Nadia’s wedding dress, get your celebrity wedding fix with the most unconventional wedding dresses ever Loading player… She opted for a modern aesthetic with her black hair tied up in a sleek bun, glam eye makeup and a glittery climber earring, as well as her giant diamond engagement ring which she flashed while holding her left hand against Marc’s arm. “Congratulations Mr and Mrs Muniz!!! We love you both so much and it was such an honor to be part of your special day and celebrate your love!! Kisses @marcanthony @nadiatferreira,” Victoria captioned the photo. SHOP NOW: 25 Pretty High Street Bridesmaid Dresses You’ll Fall In Love With VB shared a photo of Nadia in a white suit jacket holding her ring in front of the camera Although Nadia’s bridesmaid photos haven’t been released yet, they should be pretty impressive, judging by her response in the comments. “What a magical night!! Indeed, so honored that you played such a big part with us and by the way you killed it with the bridesmaids dresses. So honored again. We love you too! !” Nadia wrote. And her reaction certainly made fans happy to see the dresses, as one replied, “Oh, everything Victoria designed is the most beautiful outfit I’ve ever seen! Blessed and congratulations, lovely couple !” The bride turned to VB for her bridesmaid dresses HOLA has exclusive access to the wedding of Jennifer Lopez’s ex-husband Marc and Paraguayan model Nadia, which was held at the Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) and featured high-profile guests including Salma Hayek , Lin Manuel Miranda and the Beckhams. Victoria and David – who played the role of witness to Marc – were accompanied by their children Cruz, Roméo and Harper, who was spotted posing with singer Maluma. SEE NEXT: Abigail Breslin’s low-cut wedding dress from Little Miss Sunshine has fans saying the same thing Planning your wedding? Sign up for the HELLO Bride Guide newsletter!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/brides/20230130163038/marc-anthony-suit-clad-bride-nadia-reacts-victoria-beckham-bridesmaid-dresses/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos