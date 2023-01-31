Saginaw Township police are looking for a man who rammed a truck and ransacked a clothing store





SAGINAW TWP, MI Police are looking for the man who rammed a truck into a Saginaw Township men’s clothing store and ransacked it. The robbery of the DXL store at 4434 Bay Road happened around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 26. An employee arrived for his shift and found the building’s front doors and windows badly damaged. The employee called 911 and Saginaw Township Police responded to investigate. Interior surveillance cameras captured the break-in at 5:28 a.m., showing a dark van entering the parking lot and backing through the company’s glass doors. The lone occupant of the truck then enters the building three times, each time taking armfuls of clothes from the racks. Video shows the truck leaving the lot at 5:33 a.m., heading north on Bay Road. The nearly six-minute video is available on the Saginaw Township Police Services Facebook Page. The thief stole approximately $2,700 worth of clothing. The building suffered significant structural damage and will remain closed until repairs can be made. The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone with information to call them at 989-791-7226 or through Facebook Messenger. Read more: Cop forgives California man he was in Bay County roadside shooting with Carrollton Township Police Chief Craig Oatten dies at his home Saginaw man charged with murder in teenage death pleads to manslaughter during trial

