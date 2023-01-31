50 DTC fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands poised to take off

The Lead has identified 50 of the most promising online DTC brands for 2023.

The startups were selected in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.

They were evaluated based on several factors, including the company’s efficiency in using the capital raised.

Today’s first direct-to-consumer brands are forced to follow a very different playbook than Casper, Away, and other industry pioneers of the past decade.

Of course, having a great product and building a community of loyal fans is always crucial. But in 2023, there isn’t an army of investors ready to back mainstream brands. CEOs are also spending less money on Google or Facebook ads for rapid growth and are more concerned with profitability.

The heada research and events company, has published the fifth edition of its “Above all 50” list, which highlights DTC fashion, beauty and lifestyle startups that are overcoming these hurdles and disrupting the operation of legacy brands.

Most of the companies on the list are funded. But raising capital isn’t a major factor in making the list like it has been in the past, Sonal Gandhi, chief product officer at The Lead, told Insider.

“A lot of the brands featured this year raised no money or raised very little in the very beginning,” she said. “And then, somehow, once they hit the break-even figure they were looking for, they were able to grow without having to raise any additional cash.”

Most important is “their efficiency with the money they have,” Gandhi added. How startups acquire customers outside of Facebook and Instagram, how they set up supply chain networks, and the rate of repeat customer purchases are other key factors.

As examples, Gandhi highlighted Athletic Brewing and jewelry brand Dorsey on the list this year. The latter has his own breweries, which Gandhi says shows a unique way of using capital and attracting customers outside of online advertisements, while Dorsey responds to better-for-the-environment trends by selling diamonds. of laboratory.

“Product is a big part of what these brands do, but you can’t just win with a great product,” she said. “So we’re seeing creative approaches to customer acquisition. We’re seeing creative approaches to building communities and then using influencers or other means to kind of build your brand.”

While higher borrowing rates and the macro environment are top of mind for DTC CEOs this year, hiring should be much easier in 2023.

“Just in terms of developing your teams and getting the expertise, it will definitely be easier for them,” Gandhi said. “They are in this phase where they need to add more members to their teams to grow faster.”

Below are The Lead’s “Foremost 50” brands for 2022, listed in alphabetical order. Funding numbers, where known, are also provided by The Lead.

1. Athletic Brewing Co.

What it is: non-alcoholic craft beer brewer

Total capital raised: $173.5 million

2. Bearaby

What it is: durable weighted blankets

Total capital raised: undisclosed

3. BRI Travel

What it is: luggage and travel accessories

Total capital raised: undisclosed

4. Bloom Chic

What it is: women’s fashion brand in size 10-30

Total capital raised: undisclosed

5.Bobby

What it is: Organic baby formula

Total capital raised: $72 million

6. Born Primitive

What it is: outdoor and fitness clothing brand launched by military veterans

Total capital raised: None

7. Boy smells

What it is: genderless candles, perfumes and intimate wear

Total capital raised: undisclosed

8. Brandon Blackwood

What it is: designer bags and accessories

Total capital raised: undisclosed

9. Bubble care

What it is: skincare products for men and women

Total capital raised: undisclosed

10. Cann

What it is: cannabis-infused beverages containing both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol

Total capital raised: $27 million

11. Caraway

What it is: non-toxic and colored ceramic coated household items

Total capital raised: $40 million

12. Care + Wear

What it is: fashionable medical clothes

Total capital raised: $5 million

13. Coterie

What it is: premium layers available by subscription

Total capital raised: $34.1 million

14. Lady

What it is: sexual wellness brand selling sex toys, wipes and supplements

Total capital raised: $13 million

15. Dorsey

What it is: jewelry containing lab-grown diamonds and other minerals

Total capital raised: $1 million

16. Picture 1

What it is: refillable care products

Total capital raised: $11.5 million

17. Flag and anthem

What it is: casual clothes for men and women sold at an average price

Total capital raised: $19.9 million

18. Harper Wilde

What it is: affordable bras and loungewear for women

Total capital raised: undisclosed

19. Hello Cake

What it is: sexual wellness brand for couples

Total capital raised: $18.6 million

20. Fire hydrant

What it is: hydration packs filled with vital electrolytes

Total capital raised: $20 million

21. Water

What it is: indoor rower

Total capital raised: $255 million

22. ipsa

What it is: fancy frozen meals made to be reheated on hobs or in ovens

Total capital raised: undisclosed

23. Italic

What it is: online retailer of luxury goods without the markups

Total capital raised: $25 million

24. K18 Hair

What it is: damaged hair treatment

Total capital raised: $44 million

25. Kosterina

What it is: extra virgin olive oil and vinegar infused with olive oil, desserts and skin care

Total capital raised: $6 million

26. Especially

What it is: baby furniture including high chairs and play tables.

Total capital raised: $5.6 million

27. Madhappy

What it is: fashion and lifestyle brand focused on creating conversations around mental health

Total capital raised: $1.8 million

28. Manscaped

What it is: grooming accessories for men

Total capital raised: $500,000

29. Margaux

What it is: handmade women’s shoes in Spain

Total capital raised: undisclosed

30. Monkeys

What it is: luggage and travel accessories

Total capital raised: $40 million

31. Mugsy

What it is: online retailer best known for its jeans

Total capital raised: None

32.Oliver Cabell

What it is: luxury shoes minus markups

Total capital raised: None

33. Pangea

What it is: a sustainable streetwear brand

Total capital raised: undisclosed

34. Pattern Marks

What it is: holding company with several brands selling home goods

Total capital raised: $99 million

35. Petlab Co.

What it is: treats, supplements and chews for dogs and cats

Total capital raised: None

36. Public Recreation

What it is: clothing retailer specializing in casual and sportswear

Total capital raised: $500,000

37. Rowan

What it is: ear piercings with accessories to buy

Total capital raised: $34.3 million

38. Splendid Spoon

What it is: plant-based smoothies, soups, grain bowls and noodles

Total capital raised: $20 million

39. Spot & Tango

What it is: dog food delivery service

Total capital raised: $57 million

40. State and Liberty

What it is: athletic formal wear for men

Total capital raised: None

41. Stix

What it is: fertility, pregnancy, urinary tract infection and yeast infection products

Total capital raised: $6.4 million

42.Stoggles

What it is: prescription safety glasses

Total capital raised: $40 million

43. Supergut

What it is: shakes that improve metabolic health, mood, sleep and energy

Total capital raised: $8.2 million

44. The Honey Pot Company

What it is: herbal feminine care products

Total capital raised: undisclosed

45. The Normal Mark

What it is: lifestyle brand that sells rugged clothing for men and women inspired by the Midwest

Total capital raised: None

46. ​​Three Wishes Cereal

What it is: cereals high in protein and low in sugar

Total capital raised: undisclosed

47. Truewerk

What it is: professional and commercial workwear

Total capital raised: undisclosed

48. Stray Bear Cafe

What it is: canned cold brew

Total capital raised: undisclosed

49. Group of winning brands

What it is: holding company with brands selling outerwear, homeware and candles

Total capital raised: $90 million

50. Wolf and Shepherd

What it is: men’s dress shoes made with technology found in running sneakers

Total capital raised: undisclosed