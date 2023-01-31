Fashion
50 DTC fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands poised to take off
- The Lead has identified 50 of the most promising online DTC brands for 2023.
- The startups were selected in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle categories.
- They were evaluated based on several factors, including the company’s efficiency in using the capital raised.
Today’s first direct-to-consumer brands are forced to follow a very different playbook than Casper, Away, and other industry pioneers of the past decade.
Of course, having a great product and building a community of loyal fans is always crucial. But in 2023, there isn’t an army of investors ready to back mainstream brands. CEOs are also spending less money on Google or Facebook ads for rapid growth and are more concerned with profitability.
The heada research and events company, has published the fifth edition of its “Above all 50” list, which highlights DTC fashion, beauty and lifestyle startups that are overcoming these hurdles and disrupting the operation of legacy brands.
Most of the companies on the list are funded. But raising capital isn’t a major factor in making the list like it has been in the past, Sonal Gandhi, chief product officer at The Lead, told Insider.
“A lot of the brands featured this year raised no money or raised very little in the very beginning,” she said. “And then, somehow, once they hit the break-even figure they were looking for, they were able to grow without having to raise any additional cash.”
Most important is “their efficiency with the money they have,” Gandhi added. How startups acquire customers outside of Facebook and Instagram, how they set up supply chain networks, and the rate of repeat customer purchases are other key factors.
As examples, Gandhi highlighted Athletic Brewing and jewelry brand Dorsey on the list this year. The latter has his own breweries, which Gandhi says shows a unique way of using capital and attracting customers outside of online advertisements, while Dorsey responds to better-for-the-environment trends by selling diamonds. of laboratory.
“Product is a big part of what these brands do, but you can’t just win with a great product,” she said. “So we’re seeing creative approaches to customer acquisition. We’re seeing creative approaches to building communities and then using influencers or other means to kind of build your brand.”
While higher borrowing rates and the macro environment are top of mind for DTC CEOs this year, hiring should be much easier in 2023.
“Just in terms of developing your teams and getting the expertise, it will definitely be easier for them,” Gandhi said. “They are in this phase where they need to add more members to their teams to grow faster.”
Below are The Lead’s “Foremost 50” brands for 2022, listed in alphabetical order. Funding numbers, where known, are also provided by The Lead.
1. Athletic Brewing Co.
What it is: non-alcoholic craft beer brewer
Total capital raised: $173.5 million
2. Bearaby
What it is: durable weighted blankets
Total capital raised: undisclosed
3. BRI Travel
What it is: luggage and travel accessories
Total capital raised: undisclosed
4. Bloom Chic
What it is: women’s fashion brand in size 10-30
Total capital raised: undisclosed
5.Bobby
What it is: Organic baby formula
Total capital raised: $72 million
6. Born Primitive
What it is: outdoor and fitness clothing brand launched by military veterans
Total capital raised: None
7. Boy smells
What it is: genderless candles, perfumes and intimate wear
Total capital raised: undisclosed
8. Brandon Blackwood
What it is: designer bags and accessories
Total capital raised: undisclosed
9. Bubble care
What it is: skincare products for men and women
Total capital raised: undisclosed
10. Cann
What it is: cannabis-infused beverages containing both tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol
Total capital raised: $27 million
11. Caraway
What it is: non-toxic and colored ceramic coated household items
Total capital raised: $40 million
12. Care + Wear
What it is: fashionable medical clothes
Total capital raised: $5 million
13. Coterie
What it is: premium layers available by subscription
Total capital raised: $34.1 million
14. Lady
What it is: sexual wellness brand selling sex toys, wipes and supplements
Total capital raised: $13 million
15. Dorsey
What it is: jewelry containing lab-grown diamonds and other minerals
Total capital raised: $1 million
16. Picture 1
What it is: refillable care products
Total capital raised: $11.5 million
17. Flag and anthem
What it is: casual clothes for men and women sold at an average price
Total capital raised: $19.9 million
18. Harper Wilde
What it is: affordable bras and loungewear for women
Total capital raised: undisclosed
19. Hello Cake
What it is: sexual wellness brand for couples
Total capital raised: $18.6 million
20. Fire hydrant
What it is: hydration packs filled with vital electrolytes
Total capital raised: $20 million
21. Water
What it is: indoor rower
Total capital raised: $255 million
22. ipsa
What it is: fancy frozen meals made to be reheated on hobs or in ovens
Total capital raised: undisclosed
23. Italic
What it is: online retailer of luxury goods without the markups
Total capital raised: $25 million
24. K18 Hair
What it is: damaged hair treatment
Total capital raised: $44 million
25. Kosterina
What it is: extra virgin olive oil and vinegar infused with olive oil, desserts and skin care
Total capital raised: $6 million
26. Especially
What it is: baby furniture including high chairs and play tables.
Total capital raised: $5.6 million
27. Madhappy
What it is: fashion and lifestyle brand focused on creating conversations around mental health
Total capital raised: $1.8 million
28. Manscaped
What it is: grooming accessories for men
Total capital raised: $500,000
29. Margaux
What it is: handmade women’s shoes in Spain
Total capital raised: undisclosed
30. Monkeys
What it is: luggage and travel accessories
Total capital raised: $40 million
31. Mugsy
What it is: online retailer best known for its jeans
Total capital raised: None
32.Oliver Cabell
What it is: luxury shoes minus markups
Total capital raised: None
33. Pangea
What it is: a sustainable streetwear brand
Total capital raised: undisclosed
34. Pattern Marks
What it is: holding company with several brands selling home goods
Total capital raised: $99 million
35. Petlab Co.
What it is: treats, supplements and chews for dogs and cats
Total capital raised: None
36. Public Recreation
What it is: clothing retailer specializing in casual and sportswear
Total capital raised: $500,000
37. Rowan
What it is: ear piercings with accessories to buy
Total capital raised: $34.3 million
38. Splendid Spoon
What it is: plant-based smoothies, soups, grain bowls and noodles
Total capital raised: $20 million
39. Spot & Tango
What it is: dog food delivery service
Total capital raised: $57 million
40. State and Liberty
What it is: athletic formal wear for men
Total capital raised: None
41. Stix
What it is: fertility, pregnancy, urinary tract infection and yeast infection products
Total capital raised: $6.4 million
42.Stoggles
What it is: prescription safety glasses
Total capital raised: $40 million
43. Supergut
What it is: shakes that improve metabolic health, mood, sleep and energy
Total capital raised: $8.2 million
44. The Honey Pot Company
What it is: herbal feminine care products
Total capital raised: undisclosed
45. The Normal Mark
What it is: lifestyle brand that sells rugged clothing for men and women inspired by the Midwest
Total capital raised: None
46. Three Wishes Cereal
What it is: cereals high in protein and low in sugar
Total capital raised: undisclosed
47. Truewerk
What it is: professional and commercial workwear
Total capital raised: undisclosed
48. Stray Bear Cafe
What it is: canned cold brew
Total capital raised: undisclosed
49. Group of winning brands
What it is: holding company with brands selling outerwear, homeware and candles
Total capital raised: $90 million
50. Wolf and Shepherd
What it is: men’s dress shoes made with technology found in running sneakers
Total capital raised: undisclosed
