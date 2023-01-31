Zaya Wade’s Sequined Rodarte Dress for Formal Winter





Zaya Wade brought haute couture to her winter ball. In photos shared on January 29the 15-year-old budding fashion star was photographed before the function in an ethereal atmosphere sequin dress from Rodarte’s fall 2022 collection. The minimalist maxi was adorned with a silk rose applique on the bust and a ruffled tulle bolero that was made just for her. Working with her mother-in-law Gabrielle Union’s usual stylist, Thomas Christos KikisZaya accessorized with a simple tennis necklace and nude sandals. Union and Dwyane Wade excited the teenager as she posed for photos, with 4-year-old Kaavia James playing the piano chaotically in the background. The family of four also smiled for the cameras ahead of Zaya’s high school dance. “Supporting each other for the big moments in life is essential,” Union captioned their photos. “All the nerves, all the anxiety, all the fear… With your loved ones by your side, no matter the challenge, we have 10 toes down. Always.” In September 2022, Billie Lourd revealed her second pregnancy in a shorter version of Zaya’s Rodarte dress. She cradled her baby in a pink sequined mini dress from the same collection, also adorned with a pink detail and a delicate tulle bolero. While the dress is chic enough for a winter ceremony, it’s no surprise considering Zaya has recently been seen at several fashion weeks and similar events. During Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, she made an appearance at the Miu Miu show wearing a version of the viral low-rise miniskirt. She also coordinated with Union and Dwyane in a cool pink Gucci shorts suit during the Gucci Love Parade in November 2021. Take a closer look at Zaya’s pretty formal look.

