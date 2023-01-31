Fashion
Entertainment: Former SEMO Jory Rapps defies the odds by making his fashion journey his own (1/30/23)
SEMO graduate Jory Rapps stands at the Dior Cafe in Miami, Florida. Rapps works as Senior Manager Training for high jewelry and watchmaking at Dior in New York.
Photo submitted by Jory Rapps
Dreams are a funny concept, right? They are only a figment of the imagination until they come true, if you work hard enough. Former SEMO Jory Rapps followed every step to achieve his dream; work in fashion in New York.
Rapps graduated from SEMO in 2013 with a degree in interdisciplinary studies. This degree was created for students who wish to study in several different fields at once. Rapps studied fashion merchandising, interior design and business.
Like many college students, Rapps changed majors several times before he found the right one. Although fashion was something he admired, he did not previously consider it a viable career option.
I watched interior design shows and loved the aspect of shopping and luxury and all that and found it fascinating, but I never really thought of it as a career, Rapps said. And finally, after enough major changes, I landed there.
Rapps began building his resume in the fall of 2011 as an intern working for Donna Karen in New York. An old relationship made this internship a possibility for Rapps by putting him in touch with someone working for Donna Karen. Rapps pulled out a semester of SEMO for this opportunity, which became his turning point. He says he fell in love with the city and vowed to return there one day.
Upon Rapps’ return to SEMO, he was enrolled in MG301 Principles of Management. It was there that he met Dr. Erin Fluegge, a professor in the Department of Management.
He’s dressed in all black, came over to shake my hand and I always remember people shaking my hand, it just takes a certain type of person to do it, Fluegge said.
Fluegge became a Rapps advisor for his interdisciplinary degree practice area. She also became the person who helped him choose the next steps to achieve the desired career in life.
In May 2013, Fluegge and Rapps worked together on an independent study; Fashion Friday. Rapps was in charge of promoting and coordinating this event. There were vendors, live models, and places that allowed Cape Girardeau boutiques to sell their inventory.
Once Rapps graduated from SEMO, he decided that New York wasn’t in the cards yet, but St. Louis was.
In St. Louis, Rapps worked for Tory Burch, Louis Vuitton and David Yurman. These positions were not given to Rapps, he worked hard to win each of these positions by being confident in every interview. After a few years working on the retail side of these brands, Rapps was transferred to New York by David Yurman.
In New York, it moved to the new Yurmans store on 57th Avenue, known as the Billionaires Block because it is full of brand name stores.
David Yurman isn’t the end of Rapps’ journey. The Covid-19 hit him and made him lose his job, like many others at that time.
Rapps then worked for two well-known brands; Micheal Kors and John Hardy before landing the job he had always dreamed of.
After working for five different brands, in two different cities, Rapps could finally say he had found his dream job working with Christain Dior. He started in September 2022 as Senior Director, Jewelry and Watch Training.
I say it took me seven years to move to New York. And it took me 10 years to get into the business because it took me another three years to get into the business, Rapps said.
Rapps is proof that with perseverance and determination, dreams come true. He decided never to let people’s thoughts and opinions stop him from achieving what he truly wanted in this world. Rapps said he wouldn’t change anything if he could.
It didn’t happen in the imaginary timeline I had set out in my mind, Rapps said. I needed all of these accumulated experiences to give me my dream job which I now have of teaching others how to sell high quality, luxury jewelry. I needed these experiences and I couldn’t have rushed [it].
