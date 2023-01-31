Lisa Rinna’s Faux Hawk Hairstyle at Paris Fashion Week

Lisa Rinna recently changed her hairstyle. Just a month laterThe Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsalum donned a sleek new pixie reminiscent of her late mother, Lois, she switched things up by rocking an edgy, punk style, taking to Instagram to share a photo of the fiery look.

Now, Lisa is once again showing off an extra twist on her short, caramel-highlighted locks with a faux hawk style, sharing different angles of her hair on social media while getting ready to attend shows for Paris Fashion Week.

The Rinna Beauty founder first showed off the style on Jan. 27, wearing a strapless white midi dress with sheer paneling and a high split on the Mugler leg in a series of photos shared on Instagram. “To possess within [Mugler]“, she captioned the photos, sharing photos from behind to give fans a full view of her look.

Lisa then shared a close-up view of the spiky style of an Instagram post from January 29posing again in the Mugler dress in what appeared to be her hotel bathroom.

Lisa was also pictured at the show withsell sunsetformer Christine Quinn and pop star Charlie XCX, both wearing sexy black styles from the designer.

Lisa re-shared a photo of herself with the two fashion mavens to his own Instagram shortly after the show, writing, “Oooh La La and last but not least [Mugler]with those girls.”

“My Icons!!!” Quinn commented on the photo Lisa shared on Instagram. “I like You[.]”

