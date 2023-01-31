Gemma Owen looks stunning in a mustard yellow dress as she enjoys a trip to Dubai with dad Michael

Fashion
Gemma and Michael Owen took advantage of a father-daughter trip to Dubai this week to watch some horse racing.
The former Love Island star, 19, looked stunning in a shiny mustard dress and nude patterned belt while attending a race.
Sharing a slew of snaps alongside her attacking dad on Instagram from the trip, the dressage competitor wrote: ‘Beautiful days away’.
Beaming for daytime snaps at the races, Gemma showed off her toned physique in the look – which featured a thigh-grazing slit.
While the garment also featured a fitted design and draped detailing on the sleeves, with a nude, white and gold Middle Eastern patterned waistband overlaid.
She teamed a pair of wrap-around gold peep-toe heels with the look, alongside her signature collection of gold jewelry.
Her long chocolate tresses were let loose in a soft curl, while Gemma’s complecion was enhanced with a radiant bronzed makeup palette.
She wore a gold chain clutch with the look, pouting for a few photos during the day.
Meanwhile, Michael beamed alongside his eldest daughter for a snap, looking stylish in light beige chinos.
He teamed the bottom with a white shirt and a sleek blue blazer, while Gemma captioned the snaps: “Beautiful days for a run in Dubai.” A rare touch of color for me, what do we think?
Sparkling: she opted for her signature collection of gold jewelry with a look
‘Back with my boy’: She took a horseback ride on her way home from the trip
The trip comes after Gemma denied she was dating Bugzy Malone, following a flurry of romance rumors circulating earlier this month.
In an exclusive interview with MailOnline, the star confirmed the rumor – which started on video app TikTok – is inaccurate and the couple are not even following each other on social media.
Speaking on Bugzy, real name Aaron Davies, Gemma said: “I’ve never met or spoken to him and we don’t follow each other on social media. I’m not dating and I’m definitely single.
“Right after Christmas, I spent a lot of time with my family and friends and I’m working on myself. I’m not going to date anytime soon and I’m not looking.
