TikTokers have come up with code words to discuss sensitive topics without triggering the algorithm, but instead they trigger each other
Julia Fox’s mascara controversy illustrates the problem with algospeak
Whether it’s replacing LGBTQ with leg booty, spelling lesbian with the $bian, or referring to suicide as unliving, there are a myriad of terms that TikTok users have adopted to discuss sensitive topics without having their videos removed by the platform’s automated content moderation system. But in a misplaced attempt to avoid triggering the algorithm, TikTok users also ended up triggering each other, which was recently demonstrated in the case of Julia Fox, whose misunderstanding one of these code words has sparked controversy, with many accusing it of trivializing sexual assault.
It all started when Fox commented on a ICT Tac in which a man, Connor Whipple, describes two women attempting to use his mascara without permission. Idk why but I don’t feel bad for you lol,” Fox wrote, seemingly unaware that mascara is the last word TikTok users have found to refer to sex or a penis without their content being reported. After realizing her mistake, Fox returned to the video to apologize, saying, I really thought you were talking about mascara like makeup. But despite claiming to have no idea what he was referring to, her comment led to many criticizing Fox for downplaying a traumatic experience, which Whipple implied using the hashtags #saawareness #foryoupage #menspeakup . (Although, as some users have pointed out, many people skim them because TikTokers often add irrelevant trending tags to their videos in order to increase exposure.)
Others have come to the defense of the Foxs, arguing that the problem with TikTok’s censorship is that users invent so many cryptic code words to describe serious topics that no one ever knows what the hell we’re really talking about. This is exacerbated by the fact that the TikToks algorithm tends to sort users into hyper-specific groups, delivering niche content that has little in common with what other app users see there. so chances are the codeword supporting your FYP didn’t even do it to someone else. Although mascara is now trending on TikTok, many users have also spoken out, saying they’ve never heard of the term before Fox’s viral controversy, and likewise wouldn’t have had the context. to understand that he was referring to a sexual assault.
“The problem with algospeak is that to stay ahead of the platforms algorithm, you constantly need to come up with newer and newer codewords, some of which your audience may not yet have. met.”
For neurodivergent people, the possibility of such a major misunderstanding is particularly anxiety-provoking and, as fans have since pointed out, Julia Fox came out as autistic on TikTok last year, a fact that has been ignored by the myriad of people accusing him. to be disconnected because he lacks the social cues necessary to interpret this type of coded language.
The problem with algospeak is that to stay ahead of the platforms algorithm, you constantly need to come up with newer and newer codewords, some of which your audience may not have encountered yet. . This isn’t the only tactic users employ to evade censorship; for example, some people have used visual cues to evade the algorithm, holding up signs about the topic of their TikTok. But that, too, has trade-offs when it comes to accessibility. Visually impaired or blind users, for example, have no way of determining what is being discussed, in the absence of any text-to-speech capability.
The problem that algospeak poses for accessibility is further complicated by the fact that TikTok has become a platform people with autism use to connect, relate to common misconceptions, and share ideas about what it’s all about. is to live in a neurotypical world. And for the neurodivergent community, navigating social landmarks is already a minefield, something only exacerbated by the increasingly cryptic passwords needed to dodge TikToks’ content moderation system, and the potential that misinterpreting these clues could lead to accusations of insensitivity or worse. Responding to something about mascara assuming they meant mascara except it apparently means dick and now everyone says you condoned rape is kind of thinking that’s my fear no 1 as autistic, wrote one user in a now-deleted comment. And I usually face it thinking it’s not a reasonable fear.
Sources
https://www.documentjournal.com/2023/01/julia-fox-mascara-controversy-raises-questions-about-algospeak-and-accessibility-for-tiktoks-neurodivergent-and-autistic-communities/
