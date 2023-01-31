How Copenhagen became the most sustainable fashion week in the world





Currently, these requirements mean that brands must demonstrate that at least 50% of their collection is made from Certified, Preferred, Recycled or Recycled materials, as well as their commitment to due diligence throughout their supply chain. ‘supply. However, other requirements, such as ensuring that brands design to increase the quality and value of our products in a cost-effective manner, are more difficult to assess. The documentation [required from brands] includes links to policies, certification documents, codes of conduct [and examples of] public communication, says Frederik Larsen, co-founder of In Futurum, a consultancy that helped Copenhagen Fashion Week develop its sustainability framework. All brand submissions are vetted by a sustainability committee, led by consultancy Rambll. It should be noted that the process relies on self-declaration by brands, a criticism that has been leveled at other initiatives, including B-Corp certification, which assesses a company’s social and environmental performance. However, instead of fashion industry-specific legislation and other guidelines, the current framework is undoubtedly pushing brands to be more ambitious in their efforts. One of its most important goals is to promote sustainability in the industry, Larsen continues. The Minimum Standards have inspired us to undertake a series of initiatives to improve our sustainable practices and have helped us to set targets for the areas we have worked less with, helping us to stay on track and to stay focused on this. which is important, Amalie Rge Hove, founder and creative director of A.Roge Hove, said. It has also helped to establish a common language in the industry, especially in the Nordic countries, about the goals we are racing towards and striving to achieve together. (Di)vision, which uses recycled materials in its collections, is another brand on the program at Copenhagen Fashion Week this season. James Cochrane

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.co.uk/fashion/article/copenhagen-fashion-week-sustainability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos