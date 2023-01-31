9 surefire ways to style your baggy jeans

Here’s a fact we can’t deny: we men love our jeans! Whether it’s a date or a casual event, we need our jeans. And why not? It’s comfortable, elegant and classic.

Whether it’s skinny jeans, relaxed jeans or tapered jeans, we can’t get enough of them. Our wardrobe can be filled with many types of jeans, but one thing we all crave is comfort! Speaking of comfort, baggy jeans are making a comeback. Looks like it never went out of style, and we bet it’s here to stay!

Here’s an interesting fact: baggy pants first entered mainstream fashion in the late 1980s. It was popularized by hip-hop artists, skateboarders, and rappers. However, this trend faded and was replaced by bootcut jeans. Recently, it has been re-popularized by Kanye West and Justin Beiber, who have redefined the look of baggy jeans!

Almost every major clothing brand has jumped on this baggy jeans trend. Some of the popular brands that have baggy jeans in their collections are Levi’s, Jack & Jones, and United Colors of Benetton.

Baggy jeans are light at the waist and fall loosely down the leg, giving a trendy look. That said, pairing baggy jeans with the right outfit is key to looking sharp and avoiding looking sloppy!

Here are 9 baggy denim outfit ideas to style your jeans like a supermodel.

1. Oversized tops



When in doubt, opt for an oversized top. Baggy jeans pair well with an oversized sweatshirt or tee, and the key here is to go for something loose and baggy. Also, don’t be afraid to wear an oversized tie-dye t-shirt; simply bring balance to your outfit with plain baggy jeans.

Quick Tip: Consider doing a few rolls to the hem to give you that rugged baggy jean look!

2. Bomber jackets



The bomber jacket and the baggy jeans complement each other well. Pair your bomber jacket with a neutral colored t-shirt; you can’t go wrong with this outfit. These oversized jackets are a great choice for casual occasions like a house party or dinner. Black leather bomber jackets are also a great option.

Here is a complete guide on how to choose and style jackets.

No baggy jeans look is complete without the right shoes. Go for chunky designs like sneakers, boots, or skate shoes. Here’s a tip: pull off the classic baggy jean look by opting for chunky white sneakers. This look is simple and comfortable, that’s all baggy jeans stand for.

Learn more about shoe style rules.

4. 90s inspired look



The 90s were known for oversized clothing. White t-shirts and baggy pants were extremely popular. So go ahead and pair your baggy jeans with an oversized plain white t-shirt. You can also opt for an oversized tracksuit and t-shirt to adopt the Will Smith look from the hit 90s show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air”. If you want to make a bold 90s statement, complete the outfit with chunky Timberland boots.

5. Get the right shade



There are many shades of baggy jeans available. Remember, the key to getting the baggy jeans look is getting the contrast right. Choose your color correctly. Light blue baggy jeans are perfect for casual occasions. It goes well with a dark oversized t-shirt with long sleeves. You can also try black or dark blue baggy jeans. As long as you keep the contrast alive, you’re good to go.

6. Accessory



Feel free to accessorize. There are tons of accessories that pair well with baggy jeans. Our favorite is the trusty baseball cap. Baggy jeans and a baseball cap scream chill-guy! Plus, it’s comfortable and goes with almost any outfit. You can also try the classic chain necklace. It gives that street look that is the basis of baggy jeans.

Learn more about the latest trends in men’s accessories.

7. Oversized hoodie



If you’re confused, opt for an oversized hoodie. This is one of the simplest outfit ideas in baggy jeans. Plus, they’re comfortable and pair well with baggy jeans.

Many celebrities like Justin Beiber, Travis Scott, and Kanye West have mastered this understated look, and so can you. Justin Beiber is known for killing the look of baggy jeans; he is often seen wearing a gigantic hoodie, monstrous skater jeans, and a baseball cap. Hoodies with simple logos and graphics are also great options to consider.

Here’s a tip: wear athletic sneakers to take this outfit to the next level.

8. Denim jacket



Be bold and pair your baggy jeans with an oversized denim jacket. This outfit gives you the classic American look. For a raw and timeless look, we advise you to opt for a blue/black trucker denim jacket.

Find 7 cool jackets you should own this winter.

9. Sweater



Pair your baggy jeans with a simple plain oversized sweater. This combo looks cool and comfortable. Alternatively, you can opt for oversized colorful sweaters as they bring out that retro style. Oversized sweaters pair perfectly with baggy jeans. Remember to keep the proportions right so that your outfit is well balanced. You achieve this by making sure the sweater is oversized only at the shoulders and waist. Also, baggy jeans should sit naturally on your waist rather than your hip.

Discover the best sweaters for men to improve your winter wardrobe.

The essential

Styling baggy jeans is easy if you master the basics like contrast, hue, and the right fit. Little tip: choose the shade of your top according to the color of the baggy jeans. If you have light blue baggy jeans, pair them with a black oversized hoodie. It’s a way to get the right hue and contrast!

The magic element to pulling off the classic baggy jeans look is the intention behind the outfit. That means it should look like you’ve put in the effort and thought to style this look.

You can play it safe by pairing your baggy jeans with oversized tees or a hoodie. To take your outfit to the next level, pair them with chunky sneakers and a classic baseball cap.

Finally, it’s about expressing yourself. There is no right or wrong here. So have fun styling your baggy jeans! Let us know which of our baggy denim outfit ideas inspired you!