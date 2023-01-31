Handmade Joy: “The craftsmen of quality solid silver costume jewelry!”





JEWELRY HAS THE POWER TO BE THAT LITTLE THING THAT CAN MAKE YOU FEEL UNIQUE Every person in this world has unique qualities of their own. Everyone has different personalities and tastes in different areas. Fashion is relative from person to person and nowadays, whether it is women’s fashion or men’s fashion, jewelry plays a vital role in enhancing everyone’s sense of beauty. . You can even see great rappers, models, etc. use jewelry to enhance their style and showcase their kind of personalities to the public. The fashion industry in its truest sense is incomplete without the proper use of good quality jewelry. In recent years, “Handmade Joy” is the company that has set foot and grows and provides good competition to other market players in terms of the best handmade jewelry. People generally prefer handmade jewelry over machine-made jewelry because it is carved with the precision of expert craftsmen and has a human touch in it. The human touch is extremely important in bringing out the best in any piece of jewelry depending on a person’s needs. Handmade Joy was founded by Mr. Sumit Kumar in August 2020 with a vision and mission to sell good quality fashion jewelry at affordable prices. He is based in New Delhi, India. The company aims to provide its customers with a variety of best-selling products, right at their doorstep. Sumit has always had a keen interest in jewelry design and the fashion industry and he always wanted to follow his passion and do something of his own. He founded the company after gaining relevant experience in other companies. He is the kind of person who never believed in 9-5 jobs and as soon as he finished his engineering he started several projects related to fashion only and then eventually after gaining enough skills and knowledge. experience, founded “Handmade Joy”. providing “joy” among people with their variety of 925 sterling silver jewelry. Starting from scratch, Sumit first assembled a team of good craftsmen and creative designers to design and manufacture high quality handmade silver jewelry because, he knew, good quality is the first thing that not only attracts customers but also helps retain them for the long term and due to this mindset on his part, the business now has a sum of 1 lakh plus satisfied customers and continues to grow day by day! “Handmade Joy” always follows the principle of perfection and tries its best to communicate with customers to design jewelry according to customer’s style and needs. Therefore, their customers are always satisfied with their actions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.business-standard.com/content/specials/handmade-joy-the-craftsmen-of-quality-sterling-silver-fashion-jewellery-123013000447_1.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos