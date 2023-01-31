Swimming dominates weekly NJAC honors





PITMAN, NJ For the third time in as many weeks, four TCNJ student-athletes have been shortlisted for the weekly NJAC awards, as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon. After a dominating Saturday that saw them claim the 2022-23 NJAC Championship, the men’s swimming and diving team won the weekly awards for the seventh time this season. Second year Ryan VanDe Veen earned him his first Swimmer of the Week nomination, while fellow sophomore Ethan Weiss made it the sixth dive of the week award. After winning the season’s first Rookie of the Week award in mid-October, freshman Andrew Kidchob earned his second selection to complete the Lions sweep. Women’s swimming and diving team saw seniors Gabi Valladares earns her seventh Diver of the Week award this season to continue a dominant season on the boards. VanDeVeen had a huge day for the Lions defeating Rowan for the first time since 2016 to win the NJAC Championship. In the 200 medley relay, Ryan had the fastest 50 breaststroke of the peloton to propel them into the lead and take the win. He then won the 100 and 200 breaststroke decisively, posting in-season personal bests in both. Weiss continued his dominant season, winning the 1 and 3-meter 11 diving competitions on the win while reaching NCAA regional marks on both boards. This is now the 5th time you score over 500 points over 3 yards and the 6th time you score over 500 points over 1 yard. Kidchob saved his best doubles performance for last as he helped the Lions win the NJAC Championship. Andrew led the 200 medley relay that won and posted NJAC’s fastest time so far in 2023. He then followed that up with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke, posting his fastest season time ever . In the 200 backstroke, he also posted a second-place finish, touching behind his only teammate Ryan Higgins . Finally, Andrew placed 3rd in the 200 IM, posting another personal season best. Continuing his dominant season on the board this past weekend, Valladares broke three TCNJ diving school records by 1 meter in the 6, 10 and 11 dive events. His scores in dives 6 and 11 both hit NCAA regional marks. The senior also broke 500 in the 3-meter event, reaching NCAA regional marks in the event as well.

