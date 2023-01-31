Gabriela Hearst Men’s Collection Fall 2023





Are the guys in your life shaking at tissues with the slightest itch? Writhes at the slightest prick of wool? Mine are so hostile to humble fibers you’d think they were born in cashmere. Reader: They weren’t. But once men get used to beautiful things, it seems hard to go back. That’s what Gabriela Hearst is betting on with her men’s collection, which is made with the finest, fluffiest materials around: double-faced recycled cashmere outerwear, eco-friendly cashmere bomber jackets, suits single-faced silk winter jackets that look like cashmere and aran cashmere knitwear. the list continues. Everything seems so crazy, stimuli, stimuli, stimuli, and how many likes can we have on our Instagram photo? Hearst explained. So I really feel the need for calm. And I think a lot of the depth of richness in this collection comes from the fabrics themselves. The monochrome top coat, blazer, button-up shirt and trousers, all in chocolate brown, for example, or a hooded shirt, Manos de Uruguay sweater, turtleneck and trousers all in bone white accentuate the feeling of serenity here. However, Hearst also has a sense of color, as amply demonstrated by the tweed sweater and striped polo shirt pictured in the slideshow. Minimal was another word she talked about this season. It fits, though the generous flare of some of the pants here suggests a broader interpretation of the word. The best part of it all: Hearst says a lot of the fabrics from the men’s offering will reappear in his women’s collection, which hits the catwalk on February 14.

