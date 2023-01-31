Women-Owned Fashion Brands to Debut at Royal Poinciana Plaza in Palm Beach

A trio of women-owned businesses anchor a new retail destination at Royal Poinciana Plaza.

The Style House Life,Hill House andminnow opened Thursday at The Current, a 2,468 square foot space in the Hibel House building at 150 Royal Poinciana Way.

Previously occupied by Sotheby’s, the building has been transformed into a retail space that gives shoppers the chance to explore three boutiques under one roof, said Carina Donoso, senior director of Retail Experience & Incubation at WS Development, who operates the Royal Poinciana Plaza.

“We are so proud to present a collection of all women-owned businesses at The Current, and we think shoppers will especially appreciate the merchandising mix from these amazing retailers,” Donoso said.

Launched in 2018 by WS Development, The Current is a retail incubation concept that strives to provide flexible and experiential opportunities for retailers and brands, Donoso said.

Royal Poinciana Plaza is the concept’s second location. The first, at Bostons Seaport, has incubated more than 90 brands, including Glossier, Studs, Havenly, Dada Daily, Baked by Melissa, among others.

In Palm Beach, The Current will feature three companies that focus primarily on fashion.

La Vie Style House is a luxury lifestyle brand specializing in women’s kaftans, shawls, shirts and feather dusters.

Hill House Home is a fashion and lifestyle brand that includes women’s clothing, accessories, footwear and jewelry.

Minnow specializes in clothing, swimwear and accessories for men, women and children.

All three businesses were a good fit for the Royal Poinciana Plaza and the Current, said Lori Berg, general manager of the Royal Poinciana Plaza.

Retailers have their eyes on Palm Beach, and the interest in acquiring space here at the Royal is immense,” said Berg. “Our selection of companies is carefully selected, and The Current is a concept that allows us to offer emerging brands and introduce those who do not already have a physical presence in our market area.

“Hill House Home, La Vie Style House and minnow are outstanding, and I just know our Palm Beach community will love shopping for these assortments.”

La Vie Style House co-founder Jamie Coulter says she can’t wait to introduce her brand of women’s fashion and accessories to Palm Beach shoppers. The company operates two other locations, one in Dallas and the other in Houston.

“No one does it better than the ladies of Palm Beach,” Coulter said. ‘elegance.

Hill House Home founder and CEO Nell Diamond said The Current was the perfect place for her brand, which also operates stores in New York and Nantucket.

“I was a huge fan of the development they did there,” she said. “It’s so thoughtful and innovative. We’re really thrilled to be surrounded by so many other thoughtful brands.”

Minnow founder Morgan Smith said she was excited to move to the East Coast for her business, based in Newport Beach, Calif. Palm Beach is the brand’s second location.

“The Florida lifestyle reflects so much of the spirit of our brands, the warm personality, the coastal charm and the magnetic energy,” Smith said.

Donoso said it was important to showcase women-owned businesses during The Current’s first season in Palm Beach, noting that 30% of businesses at Royal Poinciana Plaza are owned by women.

“For the first season of The Current at Boston Seaport, our mission was to shine a light on amazing women-owned businesses and give them a platform in a growing and vibrant neighborhood,” she said. . “When it opened in 2018, all of the businesses, nine in total, were founded by women. Our goal was to continue that tradition for our opening at Royal Poinciana Plaza, and we are so proud to present La Vie Style, Hill House , and the minnow to the island.”

Current stores will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit www.theroyalpoincianaplaza.com/business/the-current.

Jodie Wagner is a reporter for the Palm Beach Daily News, part of the USA TODAY Florida Network.