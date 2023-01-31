Poppy Marshall-Lawton: bringing Laura Ashley back into fashion | Laura Ashley

OWhen Poppy Marshall-Lawton quit graduating to live near Bournemouth beach 20 years ago, she could hardly have imagined it would ultimately lead to her leading the revival of a beloved British brand.

The chirpy redhead, who just turned 41, was the surprise name to take the reins from Laura Ashley under her new US owner in April 2021, promoted from within for her knowledge of licensing and passion for homewares.

The brand, best known for its flowing floral dresses, had been one of the first companies to fall victim to the pandemic, collapsing into administration in March 2020 as potential backers balked. efforts to obtain an emergency loan of 15 million for a struggling chain of stores as closures loom.

All 70 UK stores, a factory in Wales and Chelsea’s head office closed, and its valuable archive was stored in a Cheshire salt mine. Many thought the brand, listed on the London Stock Exchange but controlled by Malaysian group MUI, would quietly disappear, but US restructuring specialist Gordon Brothers stepped in to save it.

Three years later, it celebrates the 70th anniversary of its creation and is preparing to relaunch its fashion branch. Furniture and household goods sales are rebounding under new deals with Next, DFS and John Lewis, although they are still about half the level they were before the collapse. Laura Ashley does not have its own stores, but operates in 48 Next stores in the UK and 75 stores in 18 countries overseas through a network of licensees.

1990s Laura Ashley was all about black velvet dresses and some of them were quite racy. In the 80s there were dresses with bold prints

When Gordon Brothers acquired the brand, it was widely expected to bring in new management. But it took Marshall-Lawton, who as head of the franchise had spent weeks working with directors. I felt like I had a months-long interview, she says.

The workforce had shrunk from hundreds before the collapse to just four; she’s since rebuilt that at 16, with a mix of new and old blood overseeing her global licensing operation, including someone who started at the company when Marshall-Lawton was in childbirth. The numbers are boosted by his miniature dachshund, Woody, who regularly accompanies his owner to the office.

Marshall-Lawton, who suffers from dyslexia, began studying for a mechanical engineering degree at Kingston University but dropped out and moved to Bournemouth, where her first step into her current role was through the unlikely path to a job in the field of licensing at PlayStation magazine.

She moved on to similar roles in lifestyle magazines, including She, Lifeetc and Wallpaper* before joining Laura Ashley’s licensing team in 2014. She believes her main qualification for her job is her love of household items. Shopping is my hobby. My family store for interiors, that’s what we do.

Laura Ashley home goods stores closed in spring 2020. Photography: Yui Mok/PA

Laura Ashley homewares were back on the market in 2021, fast enough to cash in on millennial interest in cottagecore, a reaction to the style choices of parents who had tossed chintz, as Ikea had demanded. in the 1990s.

Its furniture, linens and decorative accessories are produced under a series of licensing agreements, with partners such as UK-based companies Graham & Brown (wallpaper and paint) and Ashley Wilde (textiles). Finding fashion partners has proven trickier, but she hopes to relaunch Laura Ashley womenswear this year. He may have missed the perfect moment, crashing just as interest in his frilly, floral prairie dresses peaked.

Her only adult fashion venture in three years has been a collaboration with American brand Batsheva, which sells retro-inspired dresses online through sites such as Matches and Net-a-Porter. It has been producing girls’ clothing in partnership with Next since 2021, a move that helped boost overall global sales by 60% last year compared to 2021.

Sitting in a desk surrounded by vintage Laura Ashley products, Marshall-Lawton says interest in second-hand items on auction sites is still strong, but insists the brand is not limited to traditional dresses . There’s a lot of fun to be had with fashion, she says. 1990s Laura Ashley was all about black velvet dresses, and some of them were pretty racy. In the 80s there were dresses with bold prints. There’s an incredible legacy, and I get so much inspiration looking back.

Founded on the kitchen table of Laura and Bernard Ashley in 1953, the brand has distilled a vision of country life into affordable products, starting with scarves and towels. In the 1970s, she took off as a fashion brand, her slouchy floral dresses becoming a wearable mainstream version of hippie culture.

At the time of Laura’s untimely death from a brain haemorrhage in 1985, the brand had 220 stores worldwide and was a staple of the Sloane Ranger set, run by Diana, Princess of Wales. But the good times didn’t last: sales and profits dipped from 2016 and culminated in several years of losses before collapsing.

During the 2000s he had grown his household goods business, which at the time of its collapse accounted for 80% of the business as fashion collapsed and the groups’ Malaysian owners invested heavily in an unsuccessful expansion to the stranger. Today, Marshall-Lawton says research from Next shows Laura Ashley products have wider appeal than previously thought, with half of its customers between the ages of 35 and 55 being a much younger cohort than by the past.

She believes the brand has always been strong and its problems stem from an outdated and expensive retail operation. Now, she argues, brands are betting on quality in response to a desire for sustainable products: her household items are now developed with the aim of being on the market for 10 years.

Which echoes the principles of Laura Ashley herself, which Marshall-Lawton said was quite practical, beautiful flowing dresses had to be functional.

resume

Age 41

Family: Lives in Ealing with husband Paul, stepson Finlay and miniature dachshund Woody.

Education Stratford-upon-Avon grammar school then mechanical engineering at Kingston University, but did not graduate.

To pay Not disclosed.

Last holidays A three-year-delayed road trip from New Orleans via Memphis to Dallas.

The best advice she’s ever been given What is it, not and if. It doesn’t stop me from overthinking it, but it does help me look ahead and try to find solutions rather than thinking what if I had done something differently.

Phrase she abuses At work, my team would probably say: I was thinking while walking Woody this morning, I’m having a hard time shutting down and I’ll always be thinking about the next thing, writing an email in my head or writing a list somewhere.

how she relaxes Stroll through a garage sale. We did it as a family when I was young. It allows me to get some fresh air, walk the dog and find treasures.

Biggest Career Mistake Didn’t believe in me earlier. I don’t feel like I made any major professional mistakes, but I would have liked to discover my confidence in those early years.