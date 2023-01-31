Fashion
What is their net worth?
Famous for their jaw-dropping net worth and penchant for the finer things in life, Empire Bling: New York Actors Stephen Hung and Deborah Valdez-Hung are mainstays in the city’s elite circles. Never shy about showing off their lavish mansion, fleet of luxury cars, exceptional high fashion wardrobe and ostentatious lifestyle, this New York couple is the epitome of glamor and opulence.
While Stephen Hung and Deborah Valdez-Hung are known for their wealth, there are several other interesting facts to know about the couple and their predilection for luxury.
Interesting facts about Stephen Hung and Deborah Valdez-Hung
The net worth of Stephen Hung and Deborah Valdez-Hung
Stephen, ranks among the richest actors on the Netflix show after having a long career in finance. His wife of over 10 years is a former Mexican model, lawyer and socialite. Celebrity Net Worth reports that Stephen Hung has a staggering net worth of $400 million.
However, Netflix life In the United States, despite the quoted net worth, the Hungs seem to have a higher combined net worth which can reach up to $2 billion.
How did the couple meet?
According to The Wall Street Journal, the couple met in Hong Kong when Deborah was vacationing there after graduating from law school. Speaking to the news platform in 2013, Deborah gushed about her husband, saying: ‘I come from a very conservative family. When I met him, I didn’t want him to impress me with anything other than his wit. She added: “He has this magnetism. Creators, investors, everyone wants to talk to him.
Income and work of Stephen Hung
Empire Bling: New York Cast member Stephen Hung is a big name in the world of finance and fashion. Born to wealthy real estate investor parents, the wealthy business mogul and entrepreneur held various jobs and even studied medicine at the University of Southern California before earning an MBA from Columbia University.
However, he soon changed paths and began his career as an investment banker, serving as vice president of real estate at Citi. He then became head of investment banking in Asia at Merrill Lynch.
Netflix life also mentions that Hung was the former co-chairman of 13 Holdings Limited and is the current vice-chairman of Rio Hotel and Casino in Macau.
Not surprising, Washington Post called him “the biggest spender in the world” in 2014, when he splashed out $20 million on 30 customized Rolls-Royce beasts. The automaker called it “the biggest Rolls Royce order ever in the world”.
Together, the Empire Bling: New York The couple are often spotted front row at fashion shows and make appearances at designer labels.
(Main and featured image credit: Stephen Hung/ @stephenhungofficial/ Instagram)
This story first appeared in Prestige Online Singapore
