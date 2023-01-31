



I was shopping at Target last week. I needed a belt. Nothing fancy, just a nice simple belt that I could wear with jeans.

When I got to the men’s department, I thought, Hey, all they have is leather. But no, the labels said otherwise. Faux leather has come a long way.

Curious, I visited a few other major retail stores, including Gap and Old Navy. Many of their belts were also made from vegan materials. And they looked great. When it comes to fashion and function, men who still use skin to hold up their pants are out of place. It’s easier than ever to find vegan leather belts, wallets, and bags that look and feel the way you want them to. Animals are not tissues; leather is someone’s skin. And because its source is usually cows or alligators, even dogs or cats, rarely listed on labels, it’s hard to tell where (or who) it came from. Most of it comes from developing countries, including India and China, where environmental regulations are lax and animal welfare laws are non-existent or rarely enforced. In the United States and many other countries, animals killed for their skins first suffer the horrors of factory farming, including extreme overcrowding and deprivation, as well as castration, branding and tail docking. without painkillers. In slaughterhouses, workers regularly cut the throats and even the skin of animals or dismember them while they are still conscious. Kind people love cruelty-free fashion: Alicia Silverstone posed nude to promote vegan leather. Nobody good strips for animal skin tote bags. Many modern men’s accessories are made from high quality microfiber or polyurethane. For those with more upscale tastes, the vegan leather industry is paving the way for an organic path: Black Nopal makes men’s belts from cacti, and allTRUEist makes them from corn. All natural and advanced leathers produced without suffering or slaughter are now made from apple, mushroom, pineapple, coconut, stone, waxed cotton, grain, flower, orange, paper, leaves or tree bark. Independent brands like Paguro and Revelo make belts from recycled tires. Watson & Wolfe and Corkor sell cork vegan leather belts. And for the reducers, Couch sells vegan seat belts made from the same seat vinyl used in a 1978 Chevy Camaro LT. Guys who carry their cash around in wallets made from sentient skin should cash in on cruelty-free vegan leather instead. Tree Tribe vegan leather wallets are made from bananas, VeloCulture creates them using recycled bicycle inner tubes, and Hempmania makes them from you guessed it. Nobody dies for cruelty-free backpacks, satchels, weekenders and fanny packs, so they hold your stuff without the luggage. ASHOKA Paris and Matt & Nat create cool vegan leather bags for men from recycled plastic bottles, Gunas makes them from mulberry trees, and upscale Minuit sur Terre uses grapes. Guys, you are just a shopping spree or a Google search away from a compassionate and fashionable style. Because sometimes you just want a nice, simple, cruelty-free belt.

