Women’s Fashion Week F/W 2023: what to expect

As Men’s Fashion Month and Tailoring Week wind down for another season, all eyes turn to A/W 2023 Women’s Fashion Week kicking off in February. Traveling from New York to London and Milan, before ending in Paris in early March, we look forward to the upcoming runway season and its must-see moments – from runway returns and city swaps to designer debuts at Burberry, Ann Demeulemeester and Nina Ricci.
Here, in an ongoing report, find out everything Wallpaper* knows about the Women’s Fashion Week A/W 2023 schedule so far.
F/W 2023 Women’s Fashion Week: everything you need to know
New York Fashion Week from February 10 to 15, 2023
The Council of Fashion Designers of America announced the schedule for New York Fashion Week in early January, with notable returns to the catwalks from Rodarte and Thom Browne who have already paraded in Los Angeles and Paris respectively (the latter was recently appointed president of the CFDA, which no doubt partly explains his return to acting in the United States). Other additions to the program include American designer Heron Preston, who will present a runway show for his eponymous label for the first time in New York this season, and Alejandro Gómez Palomo’s cult brand Palomo Spain. Elsewhere, look for new collections from the growing vanguard of emerging New York talent including Willy Chavarria, Luar, Area, Puppets & Puppets and more, while regular mainstays – Proenza Schouler, Tory Burch, Michael Kors and Coach among them – won’t. doubt to host successful events across the city.
London Fashion Week from February 17 to 21, 2023
The British Fashion Council is hoping for a return to normal after last season’s schedule was disrupted by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ensuing period of official mourning (as such shows have been cancelled, rescheduled or presented at an additional event in October 2022 to coincide with Friesland Week). The most anticipated is Daniel Lee’s debut collection at Burberry – who was named creative director in 2022 following his exit from Bottega Veneta – which takes place on Monday evening. Elsewhere, JW Anderson is swapping last season’s evening slot for 11 a.m. on Sunday February 19, joined on the program by Conner Ives, Christopher Kane, Molly Goddard, Simone Rocha, Nensi Dojaka, Erdem, Roksanda and Julien Macdonald (the tinted 2000 collections of the outraged creator seem ripe for renewal as he returns after a number of years of absence). A Moncler Genius event is also set to take place on Monday evening, while talent incubator BFC Newgen’s 30th anniversary celebrations will take place throughout the week.
Milan Fashion Week from February 22 to 26, 2023
After last season’s busy Milan schedule – which included the catwalk debuts of Maximilian Davis at Ferragamo, Rhuigi Villaseñor at Bally and Marco de Vincenzo at Etro – A/W 2023 seems like a more settled affair, as these same designers seek to refine their vision without the pressure that these beginnings entail. Other highlights of the week include Matthieu Blazy’s third collection for Bottega Veneta (his previous two collections were critically acclaimed), Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons’ latest womenswear collection for Prada, and fashion shows from Fendi, Giorgio Armani, Max Mara, Tod’s, Jil Sander, Sportsmax, Dolce & Gabbana, Missoni and more. Emerging talents are courtesy of Andreamo, Act No. 1, and Japanese designer Tomo Koizumi, who will be showing with support from Dolce & Gabbana on Sunday morning.
Paris Fashion Week February 27 – March 7, 2023
The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has released its provisional calendar for Paris Fashion Week A/W 2023, promising the usual high-powered shows from Louis Vuitton, Dior, Chanel, Saint Laurent, Loewe, Hermès, Valentino, Givenchy , Acne Studios, Miu Miu and Coperni (the latter provided last season’s most viral moment, where a dress was sprayed on a naked Bella Hadid). Elsewhere, expect designer debuts from Ann Demeulemeester and Nina Ricci, with Ludovic de Saint Sernin and Harris Reed beginning their respective tenures in the houses. Also on the program, Schiaparelli makes his first appearance in ready-to-wear, Alexander McQueen returns to Paris after having paraded in London and New York in recent seasons, while Paco Rabanne and Y/Project also return to the women’s season. . Appearances from a new generation of creators complete the week; Vaquera, Ester Manas and Weinsanto are all set to show off, energetic, promising collections showcasing a fresh take on Parisian style.
Stay tuned for more Wallpaper* coverage of Women’s Fashion Week S/S 2023.