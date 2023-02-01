Fashion
Here’s What Was Trending In New Men’s Denim At The Project NY Show – Sourcing Journal
Project New York returned to Manhattan on January 24-25 at Iron23 with a “complete fashion experience” for attendees, spotlighting up-and-coming designers in an unconventional way. But one thing remained true: denim was a staple for these brands.
Here’s what was going on in the men’s denim market at the show.
Gilded Age experiments with a few new washes each season in addition to the best-selling ones it offers. For Fall/Winter 2023-2024, it shows off everything from classic ’80s styling and vintage-inspired denim to darker washes with a worn, whiskered look.
“We continue to do our straight leg, which is our best-selling cut. But based on the trend of women with wide legs, we also make stovepipes for men,” said Rob Vonderheide, sales director for the New York brand. “The Gotham [style] has a 17 inch leg opening at the bottom, so we make wider, straighter stovepipe styles.
But Vonderheide stresses that Gilded Age is not a trend follower and has a collection that appeals to everyone. And from a sustainability standpoint, he said Gilded Age helps by not having a big collection every season, so not wasting samples.
“You know, people say skinny jeans don’t really sell, but I disagree,” he said. “We welcome many different body types. So skinny jeans may not be as strong as they used to be, but we are selling jeans that are getting slimmer every day. Yes, straighter legs and wider legs are coming back, but we’re still selling slimmer legs too.
Jack & Jones was also in fashion with more fitted cuts. Gray has been the #1 wash this season, dominating tried-and-true indigo.
“Some of the biggest trends we’ve seen and are aligning ourselves with right now are very competitive pricing with tear and repair,” said Charles Anderson, key account manager at Jack & Jones. “Heavy detailing, heavy washing, support and it will be made of durable stretch.”
Anderson says the brand can keep prices competitive while remaining sustainable by leveraging suppliers from its parent company, Bestseller, which has 3,000 branded retail stores in 32 countries and more than 20 fashion brands under its umbrella. Jack & Jones already uses recycled yarns and partners with European recycled yarn manufacturers to reintroduce its jeans into the denim ecosystem.
And sustainability is a way of life at Nudie Jeans.
“Sustainability was once a [thing] for us; we don’t talk about it much, we just do it,” said Jack Leonard, Nudie Jeans Wholesale Account Manager. “What sustainability means to us, to the world, has evolved so much. He went from organic cotton to being transparent in water use to sourcing, paying decent wages to our factory workers. All these things that we do quietly, it’s our DNA.
Leonard also said that Nudie would rather lead trends than follow them. That said, the brand leans into its bread and butter: the classic slim-straight.
“But a lot of what we’ve been focusing on for the last two seasons is the wider leg,” Leonard said. “We have this wider leg [that’s] really popular in vintage looking washes.
As expected, painted skinny was down for Nudie. The super skinny fit is seeing a dip, but Leonard added that there will always be a market for black skinny jeans.
“We joke that all the cool kids downtown who love supper bags, but when they see more like the shopping market get to that maybe in the next two years, everyone in Dimes Square will be in total skinnies,” he told me.
