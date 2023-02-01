Top 5 Fashion Moments at the Brooklyn Nets Games





Last night as my son and I watched brooklyn nets climbing the Eastern Conference standings with a win over the Los Angeles Lakers, I couldn’t help but marvel at how basketball has evolved into the fashion catwalk it is today. From larger-than-life designer sneakers to sweatbands and layered tights under player uniforms, Brooklyn Nets players like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Seth Curry have a swagger all their own. clean and they set trends. that define the overall street style. But we all know basketball games are nothing without the pretty people gracing the front rows. From Beyonc and Jay-Z to Catherine, Princess of the Whales, here are the top five fashion moments from the Brooklyn Nets games. Beyoncé and Jay-Z In a pencil skirt, short buttoned sleeves and a handy shoulder bag, Beyonce looks more like a pick-up mom than her alter ego Sasha Fierce, but we love seeing her weeknight side. Paired with Jay-Z’s black-on-black look, white sneakers and a pendant, they’re every inch of the Brooklyn power couple. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Artists Beyonce and Jay-Z react as they sit courtside … [+] Brooklyn Nets vs. Cleveland Cavaliers at Barclays Center on December 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images) CG pictures Rihanna Once again, Rihanna kills in a casual look, just thrown on this look, best paired with flawless makeup and a perfect manicure. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Basketball: NBA Playoffs: Famous singer Rihanna sits next to the court with her friend Melissa Ford during … [+] Brooklyn Nets vs Toronto Raptors game at Barclays Center. Game 3. Brooklyn, NY 04/25/2014 CREDIT: Heinz Kluetmeier (Photo by Heinz Kluetmeier/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images) (Set Number: X158144 TK1) Sports Illustrated via Getty Images The Prince and Princess of Wales In a delightful outing for Royal Family fans, Kate and William are every inch future monarchs while attending the game. Kate keeps her conservative sensibility in a tweed jacket, while William rocks hipster Brooklyn with a plaid shirt he may have just bought at the Bonobos store down the street. NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 08: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge is seen outside the court as she attends the … [+] Cleveland Cavaliers vs Brooklyn Nets game at Barclays Center on December 8, 2014 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) WireImage David Beckham Nothing is cooler than David Beckham and his friend in a head-to-toe black look that exudes New York hip. David Beckham and his friend take on the Brooklyn Nets against the Miami Heat in Brooklyn. NBA.com Paul and Stella McCartney with Alasdhair Willis and their son Rock and roll royalty descend on the Brooklyn Nets, complete with vegan leather, great hair, and plenty of junior swag. Paul and Stella McCartney with Alasdhair Willis and their son take on the Brooklyn Nets against the … [+] Arizona Hawks at the O2 Arena in London. NBA.com

