Dior Global Ambassador BTS Jimin Was The Most Influential Presence At Paris Men’s Fashion Week

On Monday, January 30, BTS Jimin attended Paris Men’s Fashion Week 2023 as the new Dior Global Brand Ambassador. Following this, the brand’s marketing platform, Lefty, revealed that Jimin was the biggest influencer during all of Paris Fashion Week.

Additionally, Jimin’s Instagram posts for Dior created an EMV (Earned Media Value) of $17 million, covering approximately 54% of Dior’s total EMV.

After BTS Jimin’s presence at Paris Fashion Week as a representative of Dior, Dior’s EMV rose massively by 370% to around $35.1 million, twice as much as its nearest competitor. , Yves Saint Laurent.

Naturally, Dior landed the top spot in the Top 50 Brands list. Another fact explaining Jimin’s extremely influential presence was that W Korea ranked number nine on the list of top influencers. The magazine featured Jimin’s special photographs that announced his new onboarding as Dior’s new global ambassador.

Fans praise BTS Jimin after his influential presence becomes a commercial success

In addition to BTS Jimin’s already impressive effects, Vogue Business also shared some additional facts. On January 25, the magazine wrote about Jimin’s successful presence at the Dior Winter 2023 fashion show and the Dior EMV pic he created.

Lefty’s Ramos shared that his post on the Dior show had generated around $1.6 million EMV by the time they hit the internet. Here’s how netizens reacted to Jimin’s recent exploit:

Brand marketing platform Lefty reported during Paris Men’s Fashion Week that Jimin was by far the biggest influencer. Jimin’s Instagram posts for Dior created $17 million in EMV, or 54% of Dior’s total. https://t.co/yYlxECIJt3

scan cr prodparkjiminThe biggest influencer in town was BTS Jimin, who recently became Dior’s newest brand ambassador. His two positions for the brand created $17 million in EMV, representing 54% of Dior’s total EMV. It’s great to see the impact Jimin is already having at @Dior! https://t.co/Vqvc8vmhU1

Vogue Business wrote about Jimin’s success at #DiorWinter23 and the media value gained from his participation!” Ramos considers Jimin’s appearance at the Dior show a huge success. To date, BTS singers’ posts on the Dior show have generated $16.7 million in EMV”FACE OF DIOR! https://t.co/bfTZkGEzBM

I can’t get over it with the biggest influencer at Paris Men’s Fashion Week! Park Jimin, DIOR GLOBAL AMBASSADOR JIMIN and FACE OF DIOR JIMIN are always on trend with Dior when it comes to #DiorWinter23 Recent significant moments and achievements impacted by Jimin! #JIMINxDIOR https://t.co/OEM77Wp1gf

jimins 15 min appearance and two ig messages making him the biggest influencer of Paris fashion week make me cry so much it’s YOU boy! https://t.co/kwSyKcBeD9

After Jimin was named Dior’s first male brand ambassador, every post created by the French luxury brand’s Instagram and Twitter received a lot of attention, naturally reaching out to both Dior and Jimin against each other. other.

He dominated WW trends so much that he became the only individual to appear on popular lists of related queries and related topics under the Dior keyword. Additionally, his becoming the global ambassador for Dior has boosted the luxury fashion brand’s stock prices.

SBS News reported Jimin’s attendance at Dior Paris Fashion Week “When Jimin made his appearance, the fans in the room cheered and the mood was really hot”Dior Jimin’s face!https://t.co/OJvqsxEHuH

the biggest event that happened at paris fashion week is park jimin on the dior show more than 3 days have passed they are still talking about its effect https://t.co/WQMAMJKgcL

After appearing at Paris Fashion Week 2023, BTS Jimin received praise not only from their fans, but also from prominent figures in the fashion industry.

Many were stocking up on Dior products to support Jimin’s newfound achievement as an ambassador, and the idol also received a lot of media attention. Notable designers and fashion industry executives, such as Alexandre Arnault, Donatella Versace, and Marc Jacobs, published articles about Jimin at Paris Fashion Week.

from being all laughing and excited to put on make-up and hair and wear beautiful clothes to being the face of a luxury fashion brand and walking the streets of Paris with all eyes and cameras on him! Jimin you deserve everything twitter.com/i/web/status/1 https://t.co/fm4DWn7kpp

Jimin and Robert Pattinson at the DIOR show in Paris https://t.co/25JegnYLKu

Moreover, when Jimin attended Paris Fashion Week with BTS j-hope, the news became the talk of the town. From millions of fans waiting outside for idols to BTS members bumping into celebrities like Robert Pattinson, it was a pretty monumental experience for Jimin, his fandom, and the K-pop industry.

As fans continued to shower him with praise and love, Jimin proved his growing gravitational influence.

As BTS Jimin continues to roll out his events and activities as a global ambassador for Dior, there’s no doubt his influence will create another touchstone mark in his career. Naturally, fans are excited to see what he has in store for them, whether it’s his schedule with Dior or his first solo album.

