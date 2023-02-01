The Strategy Behind Skims’ Viral White Lotus Campaign

Skims may have one of the most recognizable faces in the world as a founder, but lately he’s relied on celebrities with more subtle star power in his marketing.

For its Valentine’s Day campaign, which dropped on January 23, the shapewear, lingerie and loungewear brand chose Simona Tabasco and Beatrice Grann, two Italian actresses who have recently risen to the top of the cultural zeitgeist thanks to their roles as rogue sex workers in HBO hit series The White Lotus.

Creating campaigns is quite simple, as it is in Skims marketing. The two actresses who are also best friends in real life are dressed in coordinating pink bra and panty sets against an unadorned gray background. Just as they have often done on the show, they have their arms around each other as they whisper and giggle into each other’s ears. It ends with Tabasco saying Tutti indossano Skims, with Grann repeating the phrase in English: Everybodys wearing Skims. The accompanying images are pretty much the same: both together, on a simple gray background or an oversized red heart, in matching Skims sets.

As simple as it was, the campaign was effective. While it’s too early to determine EMV (earned media value) on social media, according to Tribe Dynamics, the company that calculates the metric, the ensuing online chatter was quick and obvious. Shit, wish I had thought of that, a marketer wrote on Twitter. Consumer response has also been positive: I didn’t want to buy everything from Skims because they recruited the two women from White Lotus as part of the campaign, another Twitter user wrote.

When the cast is this strong, relevant and so well connected to your brand story, you don’t really need to have too many of them, said Kylie Vandeven, associate creative director at ad agency VMLY&R, who did not work on the campaign. The casting itself was the campaign.

Using intelligent casting as a core creative strategy became Skims’ marketing calling card. In April 2022, he launched his Fits Everybody campaign, which featured former Victorias Secret angels Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio in their first campaign together. (He received backlash online, due to the lack of body diversity.) When he launched bras in September 2022, he recruited a cast of 50 women representing different ages and body types, including the model and actress Brooke Shields, singer Becky G, actress Juliette Lewis, comedian Chelsea Handler and musician Cassie. Skims’ 2022 holiday campaign featured Snoop Dogg and his entire family in matching plaid pajamas.

Former Victoria’s Secret angels Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and Candice Swanepoel all star in a 2022 campaign for Skims.

We are a brand and a company that participates in popular culture, and we actively try to create [based on] what’s going on around us at that time,” Jens Grede, co-founder and CEO of Skims, told BoF.

Make magic happen

This time, Grede said the genesis of the campaigns was simple: he and Skims co-founder Kim Kardashian are fans of the show. The day after the finale aired, Kardashian suggested casting the two as stars of a Valentine’s Day campaign. They felt that the momentum of the shows would continue throughout awards season and took on the task of preparing the campaign. He ended up dropping just over six weeks after the final and just weeks after winning two trophies at the Golden Globes.

The ability for them to be able to identify people who are, whether they’re emerging or in the moment, are so central to the culture, and to incorporate that into a campaign in a very quick way is their magic power said Eunice Shin, partner at branding firm Prophet.

What also helps, Grede said, is letting the talent speak for itself in more ways than one. Skim campaigns typically take a minimalist approach that puts whoever appears in them center stage, not competing for attention with a storyline or even an elaborate backdrop. But they also allow talent to be partners in imagining what the campaign will look like, according to Grede.

We’re not scripting anything, Grede said. It’s a modern approach, where you don’t micromanage talent, but really start from what talent means and creates. It’s really run by them rather than us.

He added that much of brands’ marketing strategy is driven by the idea of ​​creating moments in culture, much like, he said, the Kardashians’ own careers. (He pointed out that she wore Marilyn Monroes’ dress at last year’s Met Gala as an example.) That could include jumping on current trends, like the Valentine’s Day campaign, or hitting a nostalgic note. Shields’ appearance in the Skims bra campaign, for example, was her first underwear shoot in three decades.

And while Kardashian remains Skims’ most important ambassador, as the company grows, she’s increasingly looking beyond her when it comes to casting campaigns. The brand, which reached $475 million in revenue last year, hopes to follow a trajectory like that of the Jordan brand, which also started as a celebrity brand but has evolved to become bigger than its famous founder.

Kim is the Michael Jordan of the influencer generation, Grede said. We were lucky to have this platform, but we want this platform to be wider than anyone and really combined in spirit rather than anything else.