Balenciaga will be presented at Paris Fashion Week in March





Balenciaga will be showcased at Paris Fashion Week in March, ending speculation that the brand is staying away after its explosive ad campaign scandal. fashion insider @stylenotcombroke the news on Jan. 30, posting on Instagram the date and time for Balenciaga’s Fall/Winter 2023 show on March 5 at 11:30 a.m. KST. Saba Bakhia from @demnagrama fan account that eventually began working with Balenciaga as the brand’s official media outlet also posted information about the upcoming show. Balenciaga itself has yet to confirm the development. The brand’s (presumed) return to the runway follows its surprising descent from industry darling to disaster. Last November, Balenciaga launched a holiday giveaway campaign that showed children alongside teddy bear-shaped handbags fitted with straps and leather harnesses that some perceived as BDSM gear. In a separate campaign, a Balenciaga bag appeared atop a pile of legal documents bearing a comment fromUnited States vs. Williams, a Supreme Court decision upholding a federal law criminalizing the advertising, promotion, display or distribution of child pornography. Linking the presence of said documents to Balenciaga’s holiday gift campaign, some have concocted an elaborate theory involving the brand and an alleged child abuse scheme. Balenciaga eventually apologized for both campaigns, but the damage was done. In the court of public opinion and celebrities, it was tainted: Kim Kardashian, one of creative director Demna’s most vocal supporters, stopped wearing Balencia in public. On TikTok, dozens of outraged designers threw away their City bags and Triple S sneakers. The brand appeared to skip Paris Couture Week in January, a move that may have been informed by its recent scandal. Yet the company slowly and quietly reentered the public arena. Last week, she shared images from her Garde-Robe 2023 collection on Instagram, her first post since December 2022. Balenciaga’s upcoming show raises several questions: Will it answer the controversy? Who will be present? And are customers ready to forgive and forget? Shop our favorite products

