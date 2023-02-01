The popular Mara Hoffman Popcorn dress

Photo-Illustration: by The Cut/Clockwise from top left: Courtesy of Instagram (@juliabritosfv, @1nthegrid, @carrimur, @samjopenn, @thevintagetrixie, @flamelikeme, @thelaurenmelton, @indialovesyou)

When romance novelist Jasmine Guillory first saw the Mara Hoffman popcorn dress, she was so smitten that she bought a version (the Sloan in pink and red) without trying it on, instead doing confidence in a FaceTime modeling session with a friend, New Yorker food writer Helen Rosner, to help her determine the size. Guillory bought the Sloan to wear to a wedding. A year later, she saw photos of Rosner wearing another version of the popcorn dress (this time, the Freya: poofy, long-sleeved, knee-length, with abstract pops of purple, royal blue and worry) at her baby shower. Rosner had decided to buy this second popcorn dress after seeing a pregnant Katy Perry wearing the same one to sing the national anthem at a football game. Guillory expressed so much love for the Freya via DM that Rosner offered to let her borrow it. This is how Guillory found herself, the day before an appearance in Hoda and Jenna, trying on a dress she had never worn, convinced it would fit her well enough to appear on national television. The fact that he was clinging to her perfectly was not luck; that was the magic of Mara Hoffman’s popcorn dress.

The Popcorn Dress: Bodycon, easy to pack, wear anywhere, with a signature texture similar to the shirts once worn by Limited Too and a range of sizes and stretch designed to fit all body shapes, from XXS to 3X. Crafted from Tencel, it comes in eight dress styles, plus a series of top-skirt sets that are just varied enough for you to express your personality through your selection. (Are you Laura, short and classic, or are you Mereba, daring enough to dress like the flamenco dancer emoji?) First releasing Spring 2020, the popcorn dress is since become so popular that it has its own featured tab on the Mara Hoffman site (The Popcorn Shop), where new color variations and combinations are released with seasonal regularity. Most versions sell for around $600.

The popcorn dress is appreciated for a multitude of reasons: because its comfort and perspiration cannot be seen; because the colors also burst; because the popcorn effect hides lumps and bellies; because it can be sexy but also conservative; because you can wear it without shapewear. And while an open call for experiments with the Mara Hoffman popcorn dress raised a few gripes, including It’s only good for curvy girls and It’s only good for girls with no curves and It’s hard to say if it’s really flattering or fair and the worst i wore it once and someone thought it was Shane, the most common complaint is that it has become so ubiquitous that you run the risk of showing up to an event where someone else is also wearing it.

My DMs were an avalanche of My life is filled with these dresses and I have two! and I just bought one for a wedding Do I have to have one? and reports of wearing it to book launches, important dinner parties, fancy celebrations, premieres, engagements, bridal showers, bachelorette parties, weddings, baby showers, dress that covers basically all the important stages of an adult life. And while I haven’t yet received any reports of anyone wearing one to a funeral, the Sloan, the Freya and the Mereba (an ankle length version with a long sleeved popcorn bodice and a low-rise skirt) in black could be considered mourners-appropriate (and they all come in red, if you’re making that kind of funeral appearance).

Sara Hinkley, a costume designer and buyer for television and film, bought her popcorn dress (the Amy: long sleeves, scoop neck, black and white When I wear it, I feel like Oblina de Aaahh!!! real monsters but plump and sexy) to wear to a dinner party at La Grenouille, then wore it to two weddings, then bought a second one after being interviewed for this story (the Sloan in red). Her friend Natalie wore hers (the Sloan in red) to her engagement party. Alexis Florio wore hers (the Sloan in white) to her bachelorette party and then did it again the next day for her ceremony at the courthouse. She wasn’t shocked when she walked into her own party to find her BFF wearing the same dress in another color (a pink-orange combo). Everyone’s faces were horrified when I walked in. We looked at each other and said Sure and laughed hysterically. Nikki B. wore hers (the Amy, black and white) to a fancy dinner party in London. At the nail salon, I overheard a woman tell her girlfriend that it was her turn to wear the popcorn dress to a fancy wedding they were to attend that night; his girlfriend had already worn it to the wedding.

How did a dress born from an early relic now found in dollar store bins and late-night HSN collections become the It Dress of the 2020s? My theory about this dress is that it’s like the Mr. Big of dresses because its $200 is too expensive so we all idealize it, says vogue writer Emma Spectre. That said, I would sell my soul for one.

Beyonc in Laura, posted on her Instagram in July 2021, ahead of the dress’s release.

Photo: Courtesy of Beyoncs Instagram (@beyonce)

The fate of the dress was sealed even before it hit stores when Beyonc wore the Laura (shorts with a splashy blue-yellow-orange color block) and posted herself posing in it on Instagram. The post dropped at the perfect time for a crazy dress (mid-summer 2021, a throwback to girlish or hedonistic hot summer but also when all the canceled weddings finally resumed). And as if a visual co-sign by Beyonce weren’t enough, the dress played directly into the rise of Y2K nostalgia that led other brands down the same stretchy, nubby, synthetic path: Dries Van Noten , Marine Serre, ASOS and Eloquii all use loose popcorn fabric. The dress itself is just designed to be fashionably tacky, the same way a pop song is designed to be an earworm. It’s very tactile and fun, the colors and patterns are brilliant, and it holds the attention a little longer than anything else. All the elements that can attract a toddler, basically, are the same as those of an It dress.

I bought my version (the red and pink Sloan) for a wedding in July 2021, when I needed to look awfully sexy but also like I never sweat. I put it on and heaved a sigh of relief. I strutted around the wedding feeling like that bitch, but frankly, now I can’t find a single photo from the event to use on a dating profile because somehow, the dress flattened my ass while the texture of the popcorn created a 3D effect that made my stomach pop. Despite that, I now own three, which puts me among those people who can’t decide if it really looks good.

It really is The Sisterhood of the Traveling Dress, says TV writer Leah Beckmann, who became a believer after witnessing the dress switch from one body type to another at her wedding, where drunken friends decided to play a game called swapping dresses in the bathroom, which led to ten to 12 women in Spanx, breasts out, swapping dresses. Can’t overstate the level of chaos, says Beckmann. Her friend Emily wore the popcorn red Sloan dress and swapped it with Beckmann’s mom, and my mom rocked it, Beckmann says. My mom felt amazing in the dress, and I even considered buying it for her. She still talks about it from time to time.

Hinkley compares it to the It dress from an earlier era. It’s a bit outdated now, sure, but it works well on a lot of bodies and has become hugely popular. So maybe the Mara Hoffman popcorn dress is the Herv Lger bandage dress for hot Brooklyn 30s navigating their way through the pandemic wedding backlog, she writes. (She had hers altered, though, because there really isn’t a dress that flatters everyone without a little work.)

Much like the bandage dress, which reached its peak from 2007 to 2011, the era of bottle service and going out tops and always wanting to look like Paris Hilton about to dive into a pile of cocaine, was a product of her time, just like the popcorn dress. It hits all the buzzwords needed in 2023. The fabric is durable; it’s proudly not just for skinny, stomachless models (the inclusiveness of size is a moral statement as well as smart marketing). And because the brand pulls the dress on so many different body types, most women can see it on models (or their friends, or random people on Instagram) and think, It would go so well me.

There is a downside, however, if you choose to take advantage of the loot offered by the robe: owning one requires something from the person wearing it. You have to accept that you are definitely not a snowflake, says actress and writer Ana Nogueira. It reminds me of the Miranda Priestly line from The devil wears Prada: You are wearing the sweater that has been selected for you by the people in this room. We think we were doing something original, but in reality, the fashion industry puts things in front of us in ways we can’t resist. You might be helpless, popcorn sheep, but at least you don’t have to worry about what to wear to the next wedding.

Staying in touch. Receive the Cut newsletter daily Vox Media, LLC Terms of Service and Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our terms and Privacy Notice and to receive e-mail correspondence from us.