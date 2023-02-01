Ralph Lauren Launches Cashmere Recycling Program – Robb Report





Ralph Lauren ends the month of January with a new eco-responsible initiative. The American luxury brand launched its Cashmere Recycling Program this week, exclusively in North America and Europe. Created in partnership with Reverse, a leading textile production company, the program allows you to ship your 100% cashmere items, regardless of brand, to Re-Verso’s headquarters in Prato, Italy. From there, the textile company that produces high-quality wool and cashmere will recycle your favorite knitwear for future use. The news of the program stems from the release of the mark Cradle to Cradle (C2C) certified gold cashmere sweater. The luxury knit is woven from fine cashmere fibers and dyed in rich hues such as blue, yellow and cream, among others. The new C2C sweater is quite the antithesis of fast fashion, as it is “made to be worn, loved and lived responsibly for generations to come,” Ralph Lauren said in a statement. Available in Purple Label Collection varieties for both men and women, the Luxe Knit is the first of five products the label aims to be ‘C2C Certified’ by 2025. This simply involves your new knit being analyzed at through a multi-step certification process with the Cradle at Cradle Products Innovation Institute, a non-profit organization known for advocating the “circular economy”. So instead of the old business models where materials were sourced, turned into products and then ultimately became waste, the circular economy encourages materials to be recycled to reduce upstream natural resource extraction and downstream waste. Blue and yellow variations of the C2C certified gold cashmere sweater in Ralph Lauren’s Purple Label. Ralph Lauren Ralph Lauren’s new C2C Gold certified crew neck sweater will replace the brand’s original crew neck sweater. The certification process will also be expanded to include other cashmere styles down the line. “The kind of luxury we stand for at Ralph Lauren has always been timelessness, authenticity and a life well lived,” Katie Ioanilli, head of global impact for Ralph Lauren, said in a statement. “Today more than ever, we believe that true luxury encompasses not just the beauty and quality of a product, but also how it was made and how it will endure. That’s why we’ve created the industry’s first Cradle to Cradle certified luxury cashmere product, with plans to deliver four more verified icons by 2025.” Launch of Ralph Lauren’s C2C-certified cashmere sweater and cashmere recycling program continues the brand’s legacy Timeless design initiative that works like the brand’s legacy approach to global citizenship and sustainability via timeless product releases that can be used and reused from generation to generation. In addition to its new circular goals over the next three years, Ralph Lauren Live on Promise The commitments aim to continue the label’s circular strategy by ensuring that its past and future products live responsibly until 2030. You can now buy the new $995 C2C certified gold cashmere sweater and learn more about the cashmere recycling program on the Ralph Lauren website.

