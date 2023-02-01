Shimano S-Phyre and Aerolite goggles redesigned for aerodynamics and fashion





Shimano has released the second generation of its S-Phyre and Aerolite goggle models. The glasses can be used as cycling sunglasses, but the lens can be replaced with one of six alternatives. Shimano says this gives riders options for everything from extremely sunny days to dim light. Regardless of light levels, all lenses use Shimanos Ridescape technology. Similar to the Prizm lenses in the best Oakley sunglasses, this technology is supposed to improve visibility and details that would otherwise be washed out become more clearly defined, vibrant and vibrant. Following Shimanos naming conventions, the S-Phyre eyewear sits at the top of its range. Aerolites are priced as low-cost eyewear for the everyday cyclist. The glasses feature RX clips so they can be converted into prescription cycling glasses. Shimano S-Phyre Goggles Shimano The Shimano S-Phyre Eyewear goggles are said to feature a straight top rim with aero temples, following the speed boost claims we’ve seen with the POC Propel goggles. Shimano says the temples have a non-slip pattern for a secure fit and comfort. Interchangeable lenses are held in place by magnets. According to Shimano, this makes switching between lenses and cleaning them quick and easy. The goggles come with one of Shimanos six lenses plus a spare clear lens. Shimano claims the goggles are suitable for road, trail and gravel riding. They have a claimed weight of 29.3g and are available in five colors. S-Phyre Eyewear is $169.99/$220. International pricing is yet to be confirmed. Shimano Aerolite Goggles Shimano The Aerolite Eyewear goggles have been used in Cyclocross World Cup races this season, and we imagine they will likely appear at the Cyclocross World Championships starting this Friday. Shimano says the goggles live at the intersection of function and fashion, with the semi-circle design not obstructing your view and also providing a stylish look. The goggles come with either a photochromic gray lens or a Ridescape HC lens, which are said to increase contrast and sharpen surface detail. The glasses are available in five colors and have a claimed weight of 26g. Aerolite Eyewear is $69.99 / $70 / AU$99.95 with a Ridescape HC lens or $100 / AU$149.95 with the Photochromic Gray lens. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed for the Photochromic Gray model. Shimano Ridescape Lenses Shimano The Shimano Ridescape lens range consists of six lenses for different types of riding and conditions: Ridescape EN suitable for bright sun, reducing eye strain and accentuating differences in ground texture.

