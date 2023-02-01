Fashion
Preview: UConn Men’s Basketball No. 24 vs. DePaul | 8 p.m. ET, FS1
When: Tuesday, January 31, 8:00 p.m.
Where: Wintrust Arena Chicago, Illinois
TV: FS1
Radio: UConn Sports Network
Odds: UConn -10.5, above/below 145.5 (odds via Caesars Sportsbook)
Score predicted by KenPom: UConn 79, DePaul 67 (86% chance of winning)
To say UConn really needs it is an understatement. The Huskies go to DePaul (9-13, 3-8 Big East), which is the second-worst program in the conference according to KenPom, as the Blue Demons are ranked No. 135 in the nation, just above Georgetown.
The Huskies enjoyed sub-100 competition with a 9-0 record. All of those wins are in double digits and Georgetown came the closest in an 11-point decision in December. After his ranking rose to No. 2 in the AP poll, Dan Hurleys team slumped, going 2-6 since a New Year’s Eve loss on the road to Xavier.
Now sitting at No. 24, the Huskies will need to win this game against DePaul, in addition to Saturday’s date with the aforementioned Hoyas, likely convincingly, to keep a number next to his name on Monday. Luckily for them, it looks like a game that should be favorable, but nothing has been easy for UConn over the past month.
When UConn has the ball
This game has to feel more like last week’s second half against Xavier than his first half. The Huskies were much more aggressive and got the ball in the final 20 minutes and came back against the Musketeers.
The last time UConn faced a team down from the Big East in Butler, they scored 1.30 points per possession and did everything they wanted to do offensively, taking just four shots from half range all afternoon and making their exterior and interior appearance.
DePaul, who is ranked No. 176 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, is the sixth-worst defense the Huskies will face this season and is second-worst in the Big East behind only Georgetown.
The Blue Demons are much smaller than UConn, which could be a big advantage as the Huskies should be looking to get in. DaSean Nelson (6-foot-8, 205 pounds) and Yor Anei (6-foot-10, 228 pounds) get most minutes at center and the pair are much smaller than the towering combination of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan, who use the five spot as a platoon.
Tristen Newton, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson won’t have a size disadvantage either. If they can get to the basket from the dribble early on, that should keep the defenders honest, opening up 3-point shots for Newton, Hawkins, Alex Karaban and Joey Calcaterra and creating a solid offensive performance.
When DePaul has the ball
UConn is ranked No. 15 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom and the Huskies are the third-best defense DePaul has faced this season behind Oklahoma State and Seton Hall. The Blue Demons faced the Cowboys at Battle 4 Atlantis and scored 1.05 points per possession and grabbed 1.03 points per possession against the Pirates at home on Jan. 14, but that was bolstered by a 41-49 combined performance in free throws.
Those plays seem like outliers, as DePaul is No. 269 in the nation in free throws as a share of field goal attempts, but UConn is putting opponents on the line at one of the highest rates in the nation. As a team, the Blue Demons have covered 77.6% of their free throws, which is 16th in the nation.
The hosts’ greatest offensive strength is 3-point shooting, as they’re No. 75 in the nation in percentage, converting on 35.9% of their looks. This contrasts with a No. 305 ranking in 2-point percentage.
The backcourt should go over the screens and press 3-point shots, especially from Umoja Gibson, who is shooting 42% on 138 attempts this season, and Javan Johnson (39.6% on 134 attempts) . Both Clingan and Sanogo will have the size advantage inside and should be able to handle all the inside stares.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.theuconnblog.com/2023/1/31/23578923/preview-no-24-uconn-mens-basketball-vs-depaul-8-p-m-et-fs1
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Preview: UConn Men’s Basketball No. 24 vs. DePaul | 8 p.m. ET, FS1
- Gold as an inflation hedge makes Turkey the biggest buyer in the world
- 5 things to know before the stock market opens on Tuesday, January 31
- Texas football completes schedules as big 12 sets 2023 matchups
- Do repeated COVID infections make it more likely that COVID will last longer?
- Xi Jinping expected in Moscow in the spring
- DC’s Booster Gold series is already negotiating with a lead actor
- 17 Things You Should Know About Hypertension > News > Yale Medicine
- Stormy Daniels sarcastically thanks Donald Trump after insulting him
- US Says Russia Isn’t Abiding by START Nuclear Weapons Treaty
- Actor Song Duk Ho Is Suddenly Forced To Stop His Dramatic Activities As He Is Investigated By Military Escape Service
- YPS Foundation Day: Play Ammi, cricket match captivates audience: The Tribune India