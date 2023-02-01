Preview: UConn Men’s Basketball No. 24 vs. DePaul | 8 p.m. ET, FS1

When: Tuesday, January 31, 8:00 p.m.

Where: Wintrust Arena Chicago, Illinois

TV: FS1

Radio: UConn Sports Network

Odds: UConn -10.5, above/below 145.5 (odds via Caesars Sportsbook)

Score predicted by KenPom: UConn 79, DePaul 67 (86% chance of winning)

To say UConn really needs it is an understatement. The Huskies go to DePaul (9-13, 3-8 Big East), which is the second-worst program in the conference according to KenPom, as the Blue Demons are ranked No. 135 in the nation, just above Georgetown.

The Huskies enjoyed sub-100 competition with a 9-0 record. All of those wins are in double digits and Georgetown came the closest in an 11-point decision in December. After his ranking rose to No. 2 in the AP poll, Dan Hurleys team slumped, going 2-6 since a New Year’s Eve loss on the road to Xavier.

Now sitting at No. 24, the Huskies will need to win this game against DePaul, in addition to Saturday’s date with the aforementioned Hoyas, likely convincingly, to keep a number next to his name on Monday. Luckily for them, it looks like a game that should be favorable, but nothing has been easy for UConn over the past month.

When UConn has the ball

This game has to feel more like last week’s second half against Xavier than his first half. The Huskies were much more aggressive and got the ball in the final 20 minutes and came back against the Musketeers.

The last time UConn faced a team down from the Big East in Butler, they scored 1.30 points per possession and did everything they wanted to do offensively, taking just four shots from half range all afternoon and making their exterior and interior appearance.

DePaul, who is ranked No. 176 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom, is the sixth-worst defense the Huskies will face this season and is second-worst in the Big East behind only Georgetown.

The Blue Demons are much smaller than UConn, which could be a big advantage as the Huskies should be looking to get in. DaSean Nelson (6-foot-8, 205 pounds) and Yor Anei (6-foot-10, 228 pounds) get most minutes at center and the pair are much smaller than the towering combination of Adama Sanogo and Donovan Clingan, who use the five spot as a platoon.

Tristen Newton, Jordan Hawkins and Andre Jackson won’t have a size disadvantage either. If they can get to the basket from the dribble early on, that should keep the defenders honest, opening up 3-point shots for Newton, Hawkins, Alex Karaban and Joey Calcaterra and creating a solid offensive performance.

When DePaul has the ball

UConn is ranked No. 15 in defensive efficiency according to KenPom and the Huskies are the third-best defense DePaul has faced this season behind Oklahoma State and Seton Hall. The Blue Demons faced the Cowboys at Battle 4 Atlantis and scored 1.05 points per possession and grabbed 1.03 points per possession against the Pirates at home on Jan. 14, but that was bolstered by a 41-49 combined performance in free throws.

Those plays seem like outliers, as DePaul is No. 269 in the nation in free throws as a share of field goal attempts, but UConn is putting opponents on the line at one of the highest rates in the nation. As a team, the Blue Demons have covered 77.6% of their free throws, which is 16th in the nation.

The hosts’ greatest offensive strength is 3-point shooting, as they’re No. 75 in the nation in percentage, converting on 35.9% of their looks. This contrasts with a No. 305 ranking in 2-point percentage.

The backcourt should go over the screens and press 3-point shots, especially from Umoja Gibson, who is shooting 42% on 138 attempts this season, and Javan Johnson (39.6% on 134 attempts) . Both Clingan and Sanogo will have the size advantage inside and should be able to handle all the inside stares.