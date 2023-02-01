Miley Cyrus wears a plunging mini dress with a keyhole cutout





As you may know, Miley Cyrus started 2023 with a bang. At the beginning of January, she announced that her next album, Endless summer vacation, would be down in March. She also debuted some mega fashion moments — from a poolside lingerie shot that had our jaws on the floor to a wild leopard-print pairing moment with Dolly Parton. She has since dropped the self-love anthem ‘Flowers’ – the lead single from her new album which is rumored to reference her former relationship with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. And now, “Flowers” has reached a major milestone: it is currently number 1 in 13 countries and tops the US Billboard Hot 100. To celebrate, Miley shared some photos of herself dancing in an iconic outfit on her IG grid — and we’re obsessed! The look in question sees Miley wearing a tiny black mini dress with a prominent keyhole cutout in the front, accented by a silver clasp. She accessorized with sheer black tights and kept her makeup and hair simple: pulling her bleached blonde locks into a messy bun and wearing light bronze eyeshadow. This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. She captioned the post with a shout out to her fans, writing, “Celebrating ‘Flowers’ being No. 1 worldwide again this week! Love that this record connects so positively and it’s a pleasure to continue creating music for you. These milestones are only made possible by the listeners and my amazing fans. Infinitely grateful.” Her fans, on the other hand, are super obsessed with the announcement, with followers posting comments like “THE QUEEN IS BACK WHERE SHHE BELONS” and “You go gurl ❤️”. Even Hailey Bieber came to congratulate Miley by writing “🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳💕💕💕💕💕💕”. Congratulations to Miley for such an achievement!

