Men treat me so differently based on my hair color





Blondes definitely have more fun! TikToker Sabrina Sallum24, went viral with 1.9 million views after she shared a video explaining how people treated her differently based on her hair color. Sallum has dyed her long hair almost every shade imaginable replacing it with black, brown, ginger, blonde, pink, purple, green, blue and even bright red. But Marilyn Monroe was onto something – gentlemen prefer blondes. “When I was blonde, I got the most attention from men in my entire life,” Sallum said. She explained that when she was blonde, she constantly had men slipping into her DMs, commenting on her hair, and being asked on most dates in her life. When she accepted her admirers, she claims the men she dated were “very attached” to her blonde hair and begged her to keep her locks light whenever she talked about going back to her brunette roots. Sallum shared that she felt more beautiful with black hair but didn’t get as much attention as other hair colors.

Pink hair was a women’s favorite, but most men didn’t seem to be fans of it.

Sallum didn't get too many comments about being a redhead until she ditched her copper locks.

Green hair was a surprising hit with men who seemed thrilled with the odd color.

"It seemed like they literally loved me just for my blonde hair," Sallum said. As men raved about her and her golden locks, she realized she had the fewest girlfriends when she was blonde. Sallum also had "very strange" reactions when she dyed her hair wild and bright colors. Most men stared right past her when she had bright red hair, but every once in a while she met someone who was absolutely in love with it.





TikToker Sabrina Sallum, 24, went viral discussing how people treated her differently based on her hair color, the most dates in her life being avoided by women. ICT Tac When she was a redhead, she noticed that she only got complimented after changing her color to something else. Once the copper hair was gone, the men asked why she dyed it, noting that the ginger was “so pretty”. Pink, green and purple all drew different crowds. Pink drew compliments from women, green was favored only by men, and purple was adored by all. Sallum’s personal favorite has been having black hair, which she thinks is “really pretty”, but her raven hair hasn’t garnered as much attention as her other hair colors. She also noted that when she had black hair, she was “literally the most used by men”. Now that she has her natural brown locks, Sallum may not get as much attention as she did when she was bubbly blonde, but she’s okay with that. Gentlemen may prefer it, but not Sallum. “I feel like I don’t get as much attention as I used to, but I’m okay with that because it’s my natural hair color, so I’d rather a guy accept me for that and know that he actually accepts me and who I am more than accepting blonde hair because it’s his kink,” she said.

